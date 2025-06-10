Darwin Nunez is reportedly ‘ready to leave’ Liverpool but has ‘turned down’ an ‘approach’ from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

The Uruguay international joined Liverpool from Benfica for around €75m (£64m) but has struggled to live up to the hefty price tag.

In 95 Premier League appearances for the Reds, he has scored 25 goals, including just five in 30 outings during the 2024/25 season.

Liverpool cruised to the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season at the helm, but the Dutchman used Darwin sparingly, handing him only eight league starts.

There were high hopes for the 25-year-old at Anfield after he scored 48 goals in 85 games for Benfica, but a summer departure now seems inevitable.

Reports on Sunday claimed Darwin was one of four Premier League players approached by Saudi champions Al Hilal after their bid to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was rebuffed.

While the approach to Tottenham Hotspur captain Heung-min Son has already been explored in more detail (here), fresh updates on Monday evening revealed that Darwin has now responded to the Middle Eastern club.

According to transfer journalist Nicolo Schira, the Liverpool forward has rejected the opportunity to enter talks with Al Hilal, although he remains ‘ready to leave’ Anfield this summer.

In a blow to Simone Inzaghi’s side, Darwin’s ‘priority is staying in Europe’, says Schira, who adds that Liverpool will demand around €55m (£46.3m) for the Uruguayan.

It promises to be a busy summer at Anfield, with Jeremie Frimpong already confirmed as a new signing and his former Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz likely to follow.

In terms of outgoings, the futures of Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez remain uncertain.

Elliott made just 18 appearances in 2024/25 and recently admitted he has no intention of “wasting years” on the bench.

“It’s just a situation that me and the team have to have a conversation about because I’m coming into an age now where I’m 22, I’m going to be 23 next season,” Elliott said when asked if he’s considering leaving Liverpool.

“I don’t really want to be wasting years on my career because it’s a short career. You don’t know what’s going to happen.

“I need to reflect. I need to see if I’m content in doing what I’m doing and how I can improve as a player because that’s the most important thing.

“I just want to improve and be the best possible version of myself. If that’s to go somewhere else, then it’s a decision that I’m going to have to make and I just need to see what happens.

“Nothing makes me want to leave. I love the club, I love the fans, the team. I support them as well. But most importantly, it’s just about what’s best for my career.”

