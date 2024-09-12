According to reports, head coach Arne Slot is ‘satisfied’ with his Liverpool squad but he’s ‘obsessed’ with two Real Madrid players and wants to sign them.

The summer transfer window was difficult for Liverpool as it was feared that they would fail to make a single signing after they missed out on Spain international Martin Zubimendi.

Their priority was to sign a new No.6 and Zubimendi was identified as their main target, but the Real Sociedad midfielder reportedly had one main reason for opting to stick with his boyhood club.

Despite this, Liverpool swooped late in the window to sign Italy international Federico Chiesa in a cut-price deal with Juventus, while they reached an agreement to sign Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili. The goalkeeper will complete his move to the Premier League giants at the end of this season.

Recent reports have claimed Liverpool could go back in for Zubimendi in the coming months, but they may also be considering a raid on Real Madrid.

A report in Spain claims Slot is ‘obsessed’ with two Real Madrid players and has ‘asked’ Liverpool to sign them. The players in question are reportedly Brahim Diaz and Aurelien Tchouameni.

25-year-old Diaz previously had a spell at Manchester City and made 15 appearances for the Premier League champions across all competitions.

The attacking midfielder joined Real Madrid in 2018. He has made 70 appearances for the Spanish giants across all competitions and has notched 28 goal contributions.

Tchouameni meanwhile was targeted by Liverpool during his breakout spell at AS Monaco, but he opted to join Real Madrid in 2022.

A report earlier this week claimed Liverpool and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Tchouameni, but Real Madrid are keen to retain him.

However, the report in Spain claims Slot ‘feels that Tchouameni fits perfectly into their systems and is the ideal complement in the engine room for Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott and company’.

It is said that ‘Florentino Pérez could open the doors to him if Liverpool offers more than 80 million euros (£68m)’. Regarding Diaz, the report claims.

‘It is very difficult for Diaz to have continuity and this has caused him to consider packing his bags and moving to a team where he can be a starter. ‘In Merseyside, they are very interested in the attacker born in 1999, who is one of the candidates to leave the Santiago Bernabeu soon. And Liverpool is ready to make a significant investment, paying more than 40 million euros.’

Liverpool are at risk of losing key players next year as Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are due to be out of contract in 2025.

Caoimhin Kelleher could also move on as he “wants to be a number one”.

“I made it clear in the last few years I want to go be a number one and play week in, week out.

“The club made the decision to get another goalkeeper. From the outside looking in, looks like they have made a decision to go in another direction.

“My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons that I want to be a number one.

“Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like it is 100 per cent my decision but at times it is not always in my hands.”