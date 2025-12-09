According to reports, an ‘obstacle’ could prevent a manager who is supposedly ‘ready to step in’ from replacing Arne Slot at Liverpool.

Slot helped Liverpool win their 20th Premier League title at the end of last season, but he has been under immense pressure in recent months.

The Dutchman has contributed to Liverpool’s sudden decline as he has struggled to find answers for his side’s issues following a summer of change, which has seriously hampered performances.

FSG and Liverpool’s underperforming players are also to blame, but these factors have ensured the Premier League holders have exited the title race before the New Year, slumped in the Champions League and exited the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool have lost nine of their previous 15 matches in all competitions, while they have only picked up five points from their recent games against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds United.

READ: Salah ‘agreement reached’ as Slot breaks silence amid ‘cryptic’ update



Therefore, it’s hardly surprising that Slot has become one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked, though respected journalist David Ornstein has insisted that he retains backing at Liverpool.

Ornstein claimed: “Liverpool are 100% behind him [Arne Slot.

“There is no doubt in their mind at this point in time over his future.

“They are backing him to improve the form and continue the success we saw last season wholeheartedly for the time being.”

Still, Slot’s situation could change if Liverpool lose against Inter Milan and/or Brighton this week and it has been reported that club legend Steven Gerrard is ‘ready to step in’ on an interim basis.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool launch ‘serious offer’ for Salah replacement ‘practically out of Real Madrid’s door’ – report

👉 Carragher is right, Salah is a whiny prima donna who doesn’t care about Liverpool

👉 Salah is a big baby, but which benched Premier League players might be entitled to a bit of rant?



A potential move for Gerrard is far from simple, though.

According to Football Insider, ‘tax regulations could prevent’ Gerrard from returning to Liverpool following his stint as a manager in Saudi Arabia.

It is claimed that this ‘obstacle’ could block Gerrard from managing Liverpool or another club until April 2026.

The report explains: