Liverpool ‘offer’ £100m as potential new signing will ‘soften blow’ of Salah departure

Liverpool have made an ‘offer’ for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane that ‘could reach’ €120m (£100m), according to reports.

The Reds are having a great season in the Premier League with Arne Slot’s men currently top of the table and heading for their 20th top-flight title.

Liverpool are currently 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who still have to travel to Anfield before the end of the season, and it would take a monumental collapse if the Reds were to surrender the title from here.

One distraction for Liverpool this season has been the uncertainty surrounding the future of Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, with the trio all out of contract at the end of the season.

Salah has dropped a number of hints suggesting that his time at Liverpool could be coming to an end with the Egyptian claiming recently that there is no progress over a potential new contract.

The Liverpool forward said in February: “I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn’t lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all.

READ: The outrageous statistics of Mohamed Salah: Most goal involvements in a Premier League season

“I think that’s what the city is about – they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all. I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years and I gave it all.”

When asked if there had been any progress over a new deal, Salah added: “In a very polite way [no].”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool star ‘says goodbye’ to Reds as Euro giants emerge as ‘new destination’

👉 Real Madrid ‘give the OK’ as star ‘will sign for Liverpool’ with Reds star close to leaving

👉 Liverpool suffer ‘seismic blow’ as reports confirm Alexander-Arnold has ‘agreed’ £57.2m exit



Former Sunderland and Tottenham striker Darren Bent reckons Liverpool could prioritise signing Bayern Munich star Kane if Salah ends up leaving.

TalkSPORT reporter Andy Goldstein asked Bent: “If Salah left Liverpool would Harry Kane soften the blow?”

To which Bent replied: “Yeah it must do. Liverpool fans will not want to lose Salah, but if the owner and Salah can’t get on the same page for a new contract, but Harry Kane is coming in, I think most Liverpool fans would take that,”

“Goal for goal they [Kane and Salah] are similar.”

And now Spanish publication Fichajes insist that Tottenham striker Harry Kane ‘could return to the Premier League with Liverpool’ with money set to be available for Slot to spend in the summer.

England international Kane ‘fits perfectly into their plans’ with the Reds ‘looking to secure a reliable goalscorer to face the club’s new era’ under Slot.

The report adds that Bayern Munich ‘won’t easily give up their star striker, but Liverpool’s offer, which could reach €120 million (£100m), could make the Bavarian club reconsider its position’.

Fichajes continues: