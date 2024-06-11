Liverpool have reportedly made a £100million bid to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid with the European champions looking to reinvest the money on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Liverpool have been linked with several attacking players with Rodrygo believed to be a top target.

The Brazilian could leave Real Madrid this summer following the signing of Kylian Mbappe, while Palmeiras and Brazil wonderkid Endrick will also officially join next month.

Competition for places will be fierce and Rodrygo will likely be the player whose minutes are massively reduced. Not Joselu, though. Joselu’s minutes can only increase.

Madrid will surely be willing to sell the 23-year-old for the right price and the right price is apparently €150million (£126m).

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool have made a bid worth £100m for Rodrygo but Real Madrid have ‘rejected’ the offer and want £26m more.

Madrid are reportedly ‘on alert’ after Rodrygo made ‘inopportune statements’ before the Champions League final victory over Borussia Dortmund and are ‘willing to transfer him’ if their valuation is met.

A transfer is all the more possible as the Brazilian winger ‘is willing to leave’ if he is no longer a starter in Carlo Ancelotti’s attack, even though leaving Madrid is certainly not his preferred choice this summer.

Under contract for another four years, it is claimed that Rodrygo is attracted by the proposition of playing in the Premier League, which is a boost to Liverpool.

Manchester City are also believed to be keeping tabs on his situation and the 23-year-old’s future could see Madrid make a bid for their star player, Haaland.

The report claims that Rodrygo’s exit ‘would make room for Haaland’.

Madrid would look to reinvest the money on the Norwegian striker, who can fill ‘the gap’ Rodrygo will potentially leave.

Los Blancos have been targeting Haaland ‘for several seasons’ as the Man City superstar ‘continues to wink at the Whites from Manchester’.

Like with Kylian Mbappe, it feels like Haaland playing for Real Madrid is inevitable.

