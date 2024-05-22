According to reports, Premier League giants Liverpool will ‘offer’ £102m for a reliable Mohamed Salah replacement as the winger has been ‘contacted’ by PSG.

Salah was heavily linked with a move away from Liverpool during last year’s summer transfer window and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m bid for the Egypt international.

The Middle East outfit were expected to go back in for Salah in the summer or in January but no offers arrived for the 31-year-old, who is under contract at Liverpool until 2025.

Liverpool benefitted from Salah’s presence during the first half of this season as he was in scintillating form as they set themselves up to challenge for four trophies.

But Salah struggled after returning to full fitness following his hamstring injury and he infamously clashed with Jurgen Klopp on the touchline after he did not start against West Ham on April 27.

This altercation fuelled speculation linking Salah with a move away from Liverpool and it was reported earlier this month that the club were preparing to have ‘crunch talks’ with the attacker regarding his future.

Salah to ‘pack his bags’

According to reports in Spain, Salah has been ‘contacted’ by PSG and several Saudi Pro League clubs ahead of the summer and ‘all indications are that he will pack his bags’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool star ‘wants to quit’ as FSG eye replacement; report reveals ‘update’ on Real Madrid transfer

👉 McCoist shares ‘gut feeling’ in early Liverpool title prediction under Arne Slot

👉 Liverpool: Carragher explains why Henderson didn’t feature in Klopp farewell video – ‘he wasn’t himself’

This has forced Liverpool to scour the market for a ‘reliable replacement’ and Real Madrid star Rodrgyo has ‘appeared’ as a potential option.

The 23-year-old was linked with Liverpool before he joined Real Madrid in 2019 but he has made over 200 appearances for the Spanish giants over the past five seasons.

Rodygo has particularly impressed in the Champions League and he has 17 goals in his 49 appearances this season, but it has been suggested that the summer arrival of Kylian Mbappe could lead to the Brazil international moving elsewhere.

As per the report in Spain, Rodrygo ‘has become the priority target for Liverpool to compensate for the loss of Salah’ and Real Madrid do not consider him to be ‘untouchable’.

‘Liverpool have a very high budget and are willing to pay 120 million euros (£102m) for Rodrygo, a very important offer. Madrid could get considerable income for a player who has not yet met the requirements, and they could add another galactic singing to cover his loss. ‘So it cannot be ruled out that Florentino Pérez ends up opening the doors.’

READ NEXT: Henderson has no-one to blame but himself for Euros omission after England, Liverpool talks

