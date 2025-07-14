Liverpool have lined up a €130m (£113m) ‘offer’ for Vinicius Junior to replace Luis Diaz at Anfield this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have already spent a lot of money on bringing in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez to Anfield this summer, while Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi have joined as new back-up goalkeepers.

Arne Slot won the Premier League in his first season in charge last term and the Liverpool board are willing to continue backing him in the transfer market.

But there are potential outgoings to worry about first with Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez all linked to other clubs around Europe.

There is speculation that Diaz could join Bayern Munich this summer after Barcelona were priced out of a move, while Liverpool have previously rejected all advances from both clubs.

And now there is speculation that Liverpool could go big this summer with a move for Vinicius Jr if Diaz ends up leaving for a new challenge.

READ MORE: Pre-season money jaunts killing the planet and the players

It had looked like Vinicius Jr was set to sign a new contract with Real Madrid with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming in April that the Brazilian was “on the verge of reaching an agreement”.

Romano wrote: “Vinicius Jr, on the verge of reaching an agreement with Real Madrid over new deal for the next five years.

“Deal almost done as La Ser reported, waiting to clarify whether [it’s] going to be be valid until 2030 or 2029 with option to extend. Vini always wanted to stay at Real Madrid.”

Before Romano subsequently updated: “More on Vinicius Jr new deal. No date has been fixed yet to get the new agreement signed, waiting on the final details to be sealed.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘remain rigid’ despite ‘all signs’ star is ‘a lost cause’ after Real Madrid half price ‘offer’

👉 Liverpool ‘accelerate’ £87m signing with Reds ‘fully confident’ two things ‘can be decisive’

👉 Arsenal, Liverpool given transfer boost as Xabi Alonso ‘decides’ Real Madrid trio ‘will leave’

“Initial verbal agreement in place, length of the deal under discussion — 2029 with an option to extend or 2030. No formal steps yet.”

However, months later Vinicius Jr has still not signed a new deal with the Daily Mail describing his future at Real Madrid as ‘in limbo’ with new head coach Xabi Alonso ‘unimpressed’ by his performances at the Club World Cup.

And now Spanish website Defensa Central have claimed that Liverpool have made an ‘offer’ of €130m (£113m) ahead of Diaz’s potential exit this summer.

Liverpool ‘would be willing to pay 100 million euros fixed and 30 million euros in bonuses for Vinicius’ and deal would be pushed ‘if they ultimately sell’ Diaz.

It is understood that Real Madrid’s ‘plan is still to renew’ Vinicius Jr’s contract and they ‘aren’t considering selling him this summer’ – but a lack of movement over a new deal means ‘the Brazilian will gain increasing leverage in the negotiations’.