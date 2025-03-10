According to reports, Liverpool have ‘revived’ their interest in FC Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool‘s top transfer priority during the 2024 summer transfer window was to sign a new defensive midfielder as they required a long-term replacement for Fabinho.

Head coach Arne Slot and FAG made Real Sociedad and Spain standout Martin Zubimendi their preferred target, and they decided against signing an alternative after he opted to spend another year with the La Liga outfit.

The remarkable transformation of Ryan Gravenberch has reduced the severity of this transfer blow, but they could still look to sign a midfielder this summer as the Netherlands international needs appropriate cover.

The Reds have been linked with several potential targets in recent months and De Jong has been mooted as a possible option.

Man Utd have been heavily linked with De Jong in recent years and it was reported last week that Ruben Amorim’s potential replacement is keen to reunite with the 27-year-old at Old Trafford.

Liverpool have also been consistently mentioned as a possible destination for De Jong, with a shock swap ‘exchange’ mooted.

Barcelona are known to have financial problems and they could be tempted to cash in on De Jong if they receive a suitable offer as his current contract is due to expire in 2026.

However, De Jong has returned to prominence of late and has captained Barcelona in several recent matches after missing the start of the 2024/25 campaign with an ankle injury.

A report in Spain claims there has been an ‘unexpected turn’ in the De Jong saga after he previously ‘seemed more out than in’ at Barcelona.

The ‘radical turn’ leaves De Jong more likely to sign a new contract than move elsewhere as he ‘has a renewal offer on the table’ from Barcelona.

However, another report in Spain claims Liverpool are ‘keeping a close eye’ on De Jong’s situation as Slot ‘wants’ him. It is also claimed that they are ‘willing to offer’ around 40 million euros (£33.5m) to sign him.

While De Jong is eager to stay, his ‘high salary’ is a ‘problem’ for Barcelona and this ‘factor could push the club to consider selling him in the summer’.