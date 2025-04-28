Liverpool ‘offer’ £50m for Premier League star after being crowned champions of England

Liverpool have made an offer for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton after being crowned Premier League champions, according to reports.

The Reds are on a high after their 5-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday secured the Premier League title with four games to spare.

Liverpool are 15 points ahead of their nearest challengers Arsenal with the Gunners struggling to get near Arne Slot’s side since the turn of the year.

And, with the Reds out of every other competition, Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes can turn their attention to the summer transfer window.

After spending very little money over the last couple of transfer windows, Liverpool could spend big over the summer to double down on their status as the best team in England.

It has become clear that Slot would like to bring in a new midfielder despite Jurgen Klopp’s revamp of the midfield before his departure last summer.

And Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton – who only moved to Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers in February last year – has caught their attention and now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Liverpool have now made an ‘offer’ of £50m to land the England international.

It is understood that Wharton ‘has shown a level of maturity and quality on the pitch that hasn’t gone unnoticed by England’s biggest clubs’.

The report adds:

‘Liverpool’s strategy seems clear: to strengthen their midfield with a promising talent who has stood out for his distribution, vision, and aggressiveness in winning possession. These attributes fit perfectly with the style of play that Arne Slot has established at Liverpool: a high-pressure style of football with quick transitions.

‘Crystal Palace, for its part, knows it has a unique business opportunity, but it’s also aware that retaining Wharton could be key to its future. However, with such a tempting offer, it seems unlikely the London club will be able to refuse. ‘The prospect of seeing Wharton at Anfield next season is gaining momentum, and Liverpool fans are already dreaming of the talented midfielder’s arrival. If the deal goes through, it would be one of the most exciting moves of the summer transfer window, once again confirming Liverpool’s ability to identify and sign young talents with great potential. ‘The operation is underway, and Adam Wharton’s future could be about to change significantly.’

There are a number of players who have been used as rotation options this season by Slot and former Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole reckons Harvey Elliott should think about leaving Anfield in the summer for regular game time.

Cole told Paddy Power: “For players like Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, I think they’re both fantastic players and are more than capable of playing for England, but unfortunately for them, Liverpool are very strong in that area of the pitch.

“I’d love to see Harvey playing regularly. There are options for him and if he does become available, I think quite a few teams will be interested in him. He’s a fantastic player and I’d like to see him leave Liverpool to play regular football because he’s old enough and has done his time. I’d just love to see him play because he’s such a fantastically talented player.”

