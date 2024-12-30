Liverpool ‘offer’ £65m for England star with Anfield his ‘first-choice destination’

Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool have lined up a £65m bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as they look to make a huge January purchase, according to reports.

The Reds have had a brilliant first half of the new season with Arne Slot’s side top of the Premier League table after 18 matches.

Liverpool beat West Ham 5-0 on the road on Sunday with the Reds now eight points ahead of second-placed Nottingham Forest with a game in hand.

Slot couldn’t have wished for a better start as Liverpool boss after leaving Dutch side Feyenoord in the summer to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Liverpool are also top of the Champions League group stage table with a couple of matches to play and there are suggestions they could now go on and win multiple trophies this season.

But they may need a stronger squad to sustain a push on all fronts with Italy winger Federico Chiesa their only summer signing for this season, while Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed but sent back out on loan to Valencia.

And now Slot is keen to strengthen his squad with the signing of Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi and a report in Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that they have made an ‘offer’ of £65m.

Despite attracting interest from a number of clubs, it ‘seems that Liverpool are determined to land one of the most promising talents in English football’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mohamed Salah issues uncertain Liverpool contract update despite fresh ‘agreement’ claim

👉 Liverpool Three among top 20 biggest stars out of contract in 2025

👉 Liverpool and the Man Utd ‘sh*tshow’: The key differences revealed



Liverpool believe that the arrival of Guehi ‘would be a bid to give greater solidity to the defence, bringing youth and quality, as well as great competition for the current players’.

Crystal Palace ‘could be willing to sell Guéhi for the right offer, although the London club would not consider him cheap’ but they do not consider their £65m offer ‘sufficient’ to get a deal over the line.

The report in Spain comes after The Sun claimed on Sunday that Liverpool is Guehi’s ‘first-choice destination’ as the England international weighs up his future.

Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is backing the Reds to “surprise” everyone and win the Premier League title.

Speaking on Friday, Keita told Sportsboom.com: “It’s very interesting, they are in a good dynamic. I believe that if they continue like this, they can make a surprise.

“But yes, I would say it’s not a surprise because they deserve it. They are in great form and are playing a good football at the moment.

“And I hope that at the end of the Premier League season, they can win the title.”