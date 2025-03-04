Liverpool are preparing a lucrative new contract for Connor Bradley as the young right-back continues to impress under Arne Slot.

According to The Liverpool Echo, Connor Bradley under 18 months ago signed a long-term deal in 2023 that runs until 2027 but the club are eager to reward his progress with improved terms. This move also aims to secure the 21-year-old’s future amid uncertainty over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation.

Liverpool’s plan is to extend Bradley’s contract until 2030, ensuring stability in the right-back position should Alexander-Arnold depart. The England international’s current deal expires at the end of the season, and negotiations over a renewal have yet to reach a resolution.

Real Madrid reportedly attempted to sign him in January and remain favourites to secure his signature if he leaves Anfield on a free transfer this summer.

Slot has earmarked Bradley as the most likely long-term successor to Alexander-Arnold. The Northern Irishman’s rise through the ranks has been rapid, particularly since breaking into the first team last season when Alexander-Arnold suffered a knee injury in January 2024.

Bradley is currently earning £10,000 per week, but according to the Liverpool Echo Liverpool’s proposed extension would see his wages increase to around £75,000 per week.

The club are keen to avoid a repeat of their current predicament, where key players—Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk—are all entering the final months of their contracts without agreements in place.

Bradley has established himself as a valuable squad member since returning from a successful loan spell at League One side Bolton Wanderers during the 2022/23 season. Last term, he made 23 appearances under Jürgen Klopp and started in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea.

Liverpool head coach has continued to put faith in Bradley, handing him 22 appearances so far. The young defender has rewarded that trust with a series of assured performances, including a standout display against Kylian Mbappé in Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League win over Real Madrid in November.

This season, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has frequently rotated both academy graduates, Connor Bradley and Trent Alexander-Arnold. While there have been murmurs of a strained relationship between Slot and Alexander-Arnold, which could influence the right-back’s decision to leave, the England international has openly praised the Dutchman’s tactical approach. “He helps me and teaches me a lot,” Alexander-Arnold said. “He is strict with me, and I like that. He tells me where to stand to get the ball, where not to be when I’m marked, and how to create space.”

Despite early-season speculation about tensions particularly when Alexander-Arnold was substituted early in matches—their relationship remains solid. However, with no contract extension agreed upon, uncertainty over his future at Anfield continues to grow.

While Liverpool remain in discussions over new deals for Alexander-Arnold, Salah, and Van Dijk, tying down Bradley to a long-term contract would provide much-needed security in the right-back position. If Alexander-Arnold does leave, Bradley’s emergence could soften the blow for Liverpool and ensure a smooth transition into the next era under Slot.