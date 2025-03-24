Liverpool will ‘soon make an initial offer’ for TAA replacement as Slot sends ‘regular messages’
Liverpool will ‘soon make an initial offer’ for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong after claims Trent Alexander-Arnold has reached an agreement with Real Madrid.
The Reds are having a great season in the Premier League with Liverpool set to win their 20th English league title in Arne Slot’s first year at the club.
Second-placed Arsenal are currently 13 points behind Liverpool and it would take a monumental collapse from the Reds – who have lost just one Premier League match all season – to allow the Gunners back into the title race with nine games to go.
One distraction this season has been the contract situations surrounding Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk with Liverpool still uncertain whether they will be in Slot’s squad next season.
Alexander-Arnold seems extremely unlikely to be playing for Liverpool next season with a report in Sky Sport reporter Sacha Tavolieri claiming that the Reds right-back has ‘finally reached an agreement’ with Real Madrid for his free transfer.
And now the same journalist has revealed details of Liverpool’s pursuit of his replacement with Bayer Leverkusen’s Frimpong Slot’s top target to replace him.
MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…
👉 Liverpool star ‘says goodbye’ to Reds as Euro giants emerge as ‘new destination’
👉 Liverpool well placed to land tricky Frenchman who tore England U21 apart, with club ready to sell
👉 Harry Kane ‘asks to return to the Premier League’ with shock move to Liverpool mooted
‘Arne Slot has never changed his mind: replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold with Jérémie Frimpong remains one of his main objectives for the next transfer window.
‘In direct contact with the player, the Dutch coach wants to give an even more offensive touch to the Reds’ right wing. He is trying to convince the Bayer Leverkusen full-back with a personal approach:
• First telephone exchange with his representatives
• Regular discussions by message
• Possibility of a physical meeting in the coming weeks
‘The former Feyenoord coach is charmed by the player, who has 12 caps and scored one goal for the Oranje, and wants to prove to him that Liverpool remains the most attractive club for a player of his profile.
‘While contacts already exist between Liverpool and Frimpong’s entourage, the Reds have not yet submitted an official offer to Leverkusen. As we know, Liverpool is preparing a massive transfer window, with both a reduction in staff and targeted recruitment, but the American owners will not spend without reason.
‘Valued at €50 million, our sources confirm that Liverpool could soon make an initial offer in this range before adjusting their proposal according to Bayer’s demands.
‘Liverpool’s director of football, Michael Edwards, has a good relationship with Bayer 04’s management. He will have to work within the budget set by FSG, but he remains convinced that Liverpool have a real chance in this case. It remains to be seen whether Jérémie Frimpong, who is interested in the Reds’ project, will definitively rule out other contenders to become the new darling of Anfield…’