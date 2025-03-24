Liverpool will ‘soon make an initial offer’ for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong after claims Trent Alexander-Arnold has reached an agreement with Real Madrid.

The Reds are having a great season in the Premier League with Liverpool set to win their 20th English league title in Arne Slot’s first year at the club.

Second-placed Arsenal are currently 13 points behind Liverpool and it would take a monumental collapse from the Reds – who have lost just one Premier League match all season – to allow the Gunners back into the title race with nine games to go.

One distraction this season has been the contract situations surrounding Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk with Liverpool still uncertain whether they will be in Slot’s squad next season.

Alexander-Arnold seems extremely unlikely to be playing for Liverpool next season with a report in Sky Sport reporter Sacha Tavolieri claiming that the Reds right-back has ‘finally reached an agreement’ with Real Madrid for his free transfer.

And now the same journalist has revealed details of Liverpool’s pursuit of his replacement with Bayer Leverkusen’s Frimpong Slot’s top target to replace him.

Tavolieri wrote: