Liverpool ‘are offering’ £59m for fourth signing of summer as they close in on Wirtz, Kerkez deals

Liverpool have turned their attention to signing Brighton forward Joao Pedro as they continue building their squad for next season, according to reports.

The Reds won the Premier League title at a canter at the end of April with Arne Slot’s side finishing ten points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

That has allowed Liverpool to begin their summer recruitment drive with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong set to sign soon.

The Netherlands international completed his medical last week ahead of a move and Frimpong will replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will move to Real Madrid at the end of his contract.

Frimpong’s Leverkusen team-mate, Florian Wirtz, looks set to be the next player in the door with Liverpool making their first official offer for the Germany international on Monday.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that their offer is ‘in excess of €100m package with add-ons’ as the Reds look to get a deal done quickly with Wirtz telling Leverkusen ‘that he only wants Liverpool’.

READ: 16 Conclusions from the Premier League’s final day: Controversy, predictability, silver linings and more

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez looks likely to be their third signing of the summer after Frimpong and Wirtz with Romano confirming that the Reds have ‘agreed personal terms’.

And now Brighton forward Pedro could be number four through the door with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that Liverpool ‘are offering’ €70m (£59m) for the Brazilian.

It is claimed that both Liverpool and Newcastle ‘are bidding strongly for this striker’ after the 23-year-old has ‘attracted attention thanks to his goalscoring prowess and ability to create danger in the opposition’s penalty area.’

Liverpool and Newcastle ‘appear determined to take the lead in this competition for his signature’ with the Reds seeing Pedro ‘as a key player to restore the team’s much-needed effectiveness and depth.’

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365…

👉 Outrageous stats of Mohamed Salah as Liverpool legend breaks multiple records on final day

👉 2024/25 Premier League Winners: Liverpool, Salah, Newcastle, Forest, Chelsea, Moyes and more

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed: Liverpool break record with Bournemouth biggest final-day earners

It seems like the offers are deemed acceptable by Brighton as the report adds that the Seagulls are ‘unwilling to let Joao Pedro leave for less than that sum due to his impact on the team’.

Both Liverpool and Newcastle are ‘willing to offer not only a good financial offer but also an attractive sporting project to convince the player’.

Chelsea legend Gus Poyet reckons the Brighton star is so good that he could play for any Premier League side in the future but recommends he moves to Arsenal.

Poyet said in March: “Joao Pedro can play for any Premier League team, including Arsenal.”

“I met Brighton’s coach, Fabian Hürzeler, in Germany, and we spoke about football for hours like two little kids. He really impressed me, and I’m not surprised Joao is thriving under him.”

“He’s taken on responsibility, understands his role—whether as a No. 9 or playing just behind the striker—and he’s embraced the demands of the Premier League. Arsenal are missing something up front, and he’s a very good player.”