Liverpool ‘offer’ manager ‘three-year contract’ as Romano confirms ‘really concrete contacts’

Liverpool have reportedly made an opening offer to land Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim at the end of the season.

Amorim is the top choice to replace Jurgen Klopp with the German ending a lengthy spell at Anfield.

Liverpool ‘offer’ Ruben Amorim three-year contract

It has been widely reported that Xabi Alonso was the priority ahead of a busy summer for the Reds’ hierarchy but the Spaniard recently ruled himself out of the running.

Amorim is a great second option and appears to be very open to leaving Sporting, who he has guided to the top of the Portuguese top flight this term.

Surprisingly, Chelsea are now in the mix as they contemplate relieving Mauricio Pochetino of his duties, although you would expect Amorim to choose the Reds over the Blues.

Liverpool are in a much stronger position than their Premier League rivals as plenty of reliable journalists have confirmed that discussions have taken place with the 39-year-old boss.

According to Foot Mercato, talks have now become an official offer. Journalists Pedro Sepulveda and Santi Aouna claim Liverpool ‘made a first offer to Amorim’s agent on Monday’, ‘proposing’ a three-year contract.

Amorim is ‘determined’ to make the move to Anfield and has a €20million release clause, though it has been reported elsewhere that he has a ‘verbal pact’ to leave for €10m if a ‘top club’ comes calling.

The report is short and sweet but fortunately, we have some bits from Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column.

The Italian journalist has rebuffed the claim from Foot Mercato, stating that the “story” is not “at the final stages”.

He does emphasise “that contacts are really concrete” but it does not look like an offer has been made by Liverpool.

“My understanding remains that we are not yet at the final stages of the story,” Romano wrote. “It’s true that contacts are really concrete – talks have taken place and will keep taking place, but we have to be patient and wait for the moment Liverpool make their final choice.

“I respect other journalists, but this remains my information for the moment so I think we still have to wait a bit longer for a conclusion to this saga.

“In my opinion, Amorim would be a great option for Liverpool as he’s a smart, excellent modern coach. I’ve been really impressed by what he’s done at Sporting and I’m sure he could be a success at Anfield, if he ends up getting the job.”

