Ex-Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger wants to to listen to an offer from Liverpool as he looks for more money at Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to sign a new centre-back over the next couple of transfer window with Joel Matip potentially becoming a free agent at the end of the current season.

Liverpool currently have the best defensive record in the Premier League despite injuries to Matip, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas – but Joe Gomez needing to help out at left-back highlights their need for more defensive numbers.

And now Spanish publication Nacional insists former Chelsea defender Rudiger is one of the player Liverpool are interested in bringing to Anfield after rumours they could also send an offer for Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

Real Madrid could lose ‘one of the main figures’ at the Bernabeu with the former Chelsea defender looking to ‘take advantage’ of being one of the best defenders in the world on current form.

Rudiger is putting pressure on Real to give him a ‘considerable salary increase’ which ‘reflects’ his importance in Spain with his current contract running until the summer of 2026.

The defender has received ‘very interesting proposals’ from Saudi Arabia but ‘the offer’ which makes Real Madrid ‘nervous’ comes from Premier League outfit Liverpool.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is ‘trying to find a partner with complete guarantees for Virgil Van Dijk’ and the German ‘is putting pressure on the English board to make an attempt’.

Klopp’s side currently lead the Premier League after a midfield rebuild in the summer and the Liverpool boss admits that “no one wants to play against” his side right now.

The Liverpool boss told Sky Sports: “I am not a genius. I can’t see things four months on from now, I just try to find the best solution and ideas and sometimes that works and sometimes it changes, but very quickly you have a very good feeling about this team and then you see if it works out and you move in the right direction.

“People think that means you can be champions. It’s not about that right now but we have a team that no one wants to play against. We still have to make big steps but it all goes in the right direction.”

On transfers, Klopp added: “Transfers at Liverpool are different.We have to think once, twice, three times, and then a fourth. We have to be very sure that it works out.

“I don’t think a big signing hasn’t worked out. Some people might say Darwin Nunez, but he is an exceptional player and I am so happy we have him and no one else has him.

“It was a difficult first year but he has already scored a decent amount of goals, maybe it is not enough because of all his chances, but I am absolutely happy.

“Players need time. Andy Robertson spent time on the bench when he joined. Fabinho took some time for us too. Others need time to settle, others get it straight away.

“Mo Salah scored in his first game and so did Virgil van Dijk – even though it wasn’t his job. It is a big challenge to get it right.

“All this heated discussion around transfers and Deadline Day, we have to stay calm and do the right thing and sometimes that is tricky because of the pressure from outside. If you feel that you panic buy.”