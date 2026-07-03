Director reveals Liverpool ‘offer’ for World Cup star will be ‘considered’

A bid from Liverpool for Mainz midfielder Kaishu Sano will be considered this summer, according to the Bundesliga club’s sporting director Niko Bungert.

The Reds are looking to bring in some new signings to help Andoni Iraola settle in next season after the Spaniard replaced Arne Slot at the end of the season.

Liverpool have mainly been concentrating on the wide attacking areas this summer with Victor Munoz arriving from Osasuna in a deal worth €40m, while they also made a bid to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, the Ivory Coast international prefers a move to Paris Saint-Germain and the Reds have had to move on to other targets.

French centre-back Jeremy Jacquet has also completed his long-awaited move from Rennes but Liverpool are also hoping to improve their midfield.

And Japan international Sano, who has caught the eye at the World Cup with his impressive performances, is rumoured to be a target with Japanese outlet Nikkan Sports revealing that Liverpool ‘are showing keen interest’ in the Mainz midfielder.

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Liverpool, who already have one Japanese player in Wataru Endo on their books, ‘have put him on their list’ of midfield targets for the summer.

Giving a rundown of Sano, the report adds: ‘His physical robustness is well-suited to the Premier League. His high intensity means he’ll fit in with the demanding environment of playing nearly 60 matches a year in European competitions and domestic cup matches. He has had few injuries since his time in Japan, and his honest character, along with these factors, naturally raises his profile. He seems likely to adapt quickly.’

Bungert: ‘There’s no doubt there are interested parties’

German newspaper Bild focused on that article from Japan on Monday and quoted Mainz sporting director Bungert on interest from clubs in Sano.

When asked about interest in Sano from Liverpool and other clubs, Bungert said: “It’s obvious that a player who has played two years in the Bundesliga and was outstanding at the World Cup, probably the best player in his position, is in demand.

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“There’s no doubt there are interested parties. It’s well known that England is the league where outstanding players usually move.

“Our big advantage is that the player still has a long-term contract, so we’re under no pressure at all and won’t be rushing anything.

“If a club comes along with an offer, we’ll consider it. If, in our view, it’s not high enough for the player’s market value, then it’s also possible that Kaishū will stay with us longer. As of today, everything is still open. But we know, of course, that we have a player who is generating a lot of interest.”

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