According to reports, Liverpool ‘could be a solution’ for Ukraine international Andriy Lunin, who is likely to leave Real Madrid this summer.

Liverpool are yet to make a signing ahead of head coach Arne Slot’s first season in charge, but there could be movement in the goalkeeping department in the coming days.

Caoimhin Kelleher played well as he deputised for Alisson Becker during the 2023/24 campaign, but the Republic of Ireland international is ‘desperate’ to leave Liverpool this summer so he can be a number-one elsewhere.

Alisson has also been linked with an exit amid interest from the Saudi Pro League, but Man City star Ederson is currently the more likely of the two to head to the Middle East.

This means Liverpool will likely need to sign a new goalkeeper this summer and they are being linked with Real Madrid star Lunin.

The Ukraine international started last season as Real Madrid’s third-choice goalkeeper, but he made 31 appearances for the Spanish giants as he was picked while Thibaut Courtois and Kepa Arrizabalaga were injured.

Lunin was one of Real Madrid’s standout performers last season, but manager Carlo Ancelotti picked Courtois to start in the Champions League final.

Like Kelleher, 25-year-old Lunin has his heart set on being a number-one and is unlikely to feature much for Real Madrid if he sticks around, so he is expected to move on.

Lunin is said to be ‘very upset’ at his situation at Real Madrid, while Slot has reportedly ‘asked’ Liverpool to sign him.

According to a report in Spain, Liverpool ‘could be a solution’ for Lunin after Real Madrid informed interested clubs that he will cost £25m this summer.

Liverpool are mooted as a potential destination for Lunin, who has entered the final year of his contract at Real Madrid and is unlikely to pen an extension.

Borussia Dortmund and Netherlands attacker Donyell Malen is another player who could end up at Liverpool this summer.

The 25-year-old scored twice at Euro 2024 after being a bit-part player for Dortmund during the 2023/24 season. He only made 21 Bundesliga starts but contributed with 13 goals and three assists in his 27 appearances.

Malen is out of contract in 2026 and German outlet BILD claims he ‘can leave Dortmund’ this summer ‘if a suitable offer comes along’

It is claimed that Dortmund want ‘around 40 million euros’. No offers have been submitted yet but ‘Arsenal and Liverpool are said to be interested’.