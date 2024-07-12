Liverpool ‘offer’ Jurgen Klopp favourite to Atletico Madrid after summer transfer hint

Liverpool have ‘offered’ Virgil van Dijk to Spanish side Atletico Madrid after the centre-back spoke out about his future, according to reports.

The Reds have already made a number of changes over the summer with former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager after the German left the club at the end of the season.

Richard Hughes has been appointed as the new Liverpool sporting director, while Michael Edwards has returned to the Premier League club as FSG’s CEO of football.

And there have been rumours that some of Klopp’s most experienced players could follow him out of Anfield but that has not happened so far.

Van Dijk, who was key to much of Liverpool’s success under Klopp, insisted in May that he was going to be “part of” the club’s “big transition” under Slot.

“There will be a big transition and I am part of that,” Van Dijk said. “I think the club is very much busy with who is going to be the new manager and that is the main focus.

“Like I said I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well. It’s a big part of my life already, and that is all I can say.”

However, following the Netherlands’ exit from Euro 2024 at the hands of England, Van Dijk seemed to suggest that he still has to “think carefully” about his future.

When asked about his future for Liverpool and the Netherlands, the Dutch skipper replied: “I haven’t the slightest idea right now.

“I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international player.

“Then we’ll go for it again, but first recover from this. After a season like this, where all kinds of things have happened, it gets emotional at the end because you know it’s over.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Liverpool centre-back Van Dijk has been ‘offered’ by the Reds to La Liga side Atletico Madrid with Diego Simeone given the opportunity to ‘recruit’ the Dutchman.

Van Dijk is described as ‘one of the best options on the current market’ with his contract running out at the end of the 2024/25 season and no sign a new deal at Anfield.

But Simeone and Atletico Madrid ‘will opt for other alternatives’ with the Spanish side ‘looking for lower profiles that can help reduce its wage bill’.