Liverpool are preparing to make a big offer to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The form of Luis Diaz this season for Bayern Munich has many Reds fans frustrated that the club decided to cash in on the Colombia international last summer.

Liverpool have been too reliant on Cody Gakpo on the left this season with the Netherlands international being criticised for his lack of goals and assists.

That has led Liverpool to consider improving on the left wing over the summer, while they also require a new player on the right too after Mohamed Salah announced his imminent departure earlier this year.

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs revealed in March that Liverpool will consider signing two wingers in the summer.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Liverpool could sign two wingers this summer. On the right, finding a Mo Salah successor is something #LFC have been planning for long before negotiating an exit package allowing the Egyptian to leave on a free.

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‘New left-winger on the club’s radar since Luis Diaz departed for Bayern. Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is one target, and a player high in Manchester United and Bayern’s thinking as well. Leipzig value the winger at €100m, but suitors feel that price will drop this summer.

‘Appreciation for Michael Olise but Bayern are not planning a sale. PSG also working on extending Bradley Barcola and in no mood to entertain offers. Same for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been linked with Arsenal. Liverpool have historical interest in Anthony Gordon having almost signed him in summer 2024.

‘Sources downplay interest in Francisco Conceição despite reports. A more central creative attacker could also be considered, especially if capable of operating in wide areas as well. Liverpool are one of the clubs who appreciate Morgan Rodgers, with an exit possible this summer despite an extension last year.’

Williams is ‘closer to joining’ Liverpool than ever

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Athletic Bilbao winger Williams is ‘closer to joining’ Liverpool than ever before and the Spaniard ‘will once again be one of the main protagonists of the summer transfer window’.

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Williams set out requirements when signing a new contract last summer, including ‘a promise of an ambitious project’, and Athletic Bilbao have failed to meet those conditions.

The report adds:

‘Williams Jr. can use the World Cup as a good showcase to shine, although Liverpool already seem quite convinced about a possible signing. They need to find a reliable successor for Mohamed Salah, who announced his retirement a few weeks ago. ‘Liverpool, who have shown interest in him in the past, have once again added him to their list of targets. And they are reportedly prepared to make a significant investment.’

Liverpool ‘would offer more than €80m (£69m)’ but the Premier League club ‘have no intention of paying the €95m (£82m) release clause’ in his Athletic Bilbao contract.