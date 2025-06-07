Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen

According to reports, Florian Wirtz’s move to Liverpool is considered a ‘done deal’ as the cost of this ‘total package’ has surfaced.

Wirtz grabbed 16 goals and 15 assists for Bayer Leverkusen during the 2024/25 season as he’s emerged as one of the best young talents in Europe.

The 22-year-old has been linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester City in recent months, but Liverpool have moved ahead of rivals to lead the race to sign the Germany international.

Liverpool are looking to build a super team after winning the Premier League title, with talks progressing well as they look to secure Wirtz and Milos Kerkez after Jeremie Frimpong was their first summer signing.

The Reds have failed with two offers for Wirtz, but they are close to a full agreement with Bayer Leverkusen after ‘submitting a new third’ bid.

READ: Five times Liverpool failed with club-record transfers before Wirtz bids, including Van Dijk apology



This is according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, who claims Liverpool and Leverkusen are currently discussing the ‘final details of a deal for Wirtz’.

He tweeted: ‘Leverkusen and Liverpool are negotiating the final details of a deal for Florian #Wirtz!

‘A full agreement is close after a new, third offer was submitted – as revealed. The total package, including bonuses, is expected to reach up to €150m. #LFC

‘The medical could take place next week!’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Transfer rumour power ranking: Man Utd striker boost as Arsenal targets climb

👉 West Ham high in Premier League net spend table over the last five years

👉 Florian Wirtz ‘doubts’ emerge as transfer to Liverpool takes a fresh twist in stalling deal

German outlet BILD have provided more details, claiming Wirtz’s move to Liverpool is ‘considered a done deal’ and an ‘agreement is certain’.

They have also commented on the finances of this deal, with the ‘total package’ potentially worth around 172 million euros.

‘The English champions and Wirtz have agreed on a contract until 2030. According to information from SPORT BILD and BILD, the Bundesliga star is expected to earn up to €22 million per year (around £340,000 a week) on the island. ‘Negotiations between the clubs regarding the transfer fee are also nearing completion. The Reds recently offered just over 130 million euros, including all bonuses, while Leverkusen is demanding 150 million. Talks are ongoing, and an agreement is considered certain.’

On Friday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano moved to assure Liverpool fans that they “don’t” need to “worry” about deals for Wirtz and Kerkez.

“I know Liverpool fans are waiting and waiting and waiting for this here we go, but don’t worry,” Romano said.

“For Milos Kerkez, it’s expected that a new meeting will take place between Bournemouth and Liverpool to close the deal. There’s one more meeting to take place and then it’ll be done.

“The big one is obviously Florian Wirtz. There were new contacts in the last 48 hours. Liverpool are getting there. The deal is close to being done. The majority of the details for the transfer are being sorted – the transfer fee, the add-ons, the whole package. It’s almost there. Many contacts will take place one thing.

“Wirtz wants to go to Liverpool and let me clarify one thing: Wirtz has never asked for a shirt number or to take the shirt number for another player. He told Leverkusen that he only wants to go to Liverpool.

“We’re going to have a club record deal for probably more than €130m for Wirtz.”