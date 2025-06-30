Premier League champions Liverpool are expected to receive a bid in excess of £73m for Luis Diaz in the near future, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Reds have been busy in the summer transfer window with FSG backing Arne Slot in the transfer market after the Dutchman delivered the Premier League title in his first season at the club.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman as they look to boost their squad for another push in all competitions next term.

And now the Reds’ immediate concerns return to attempting to sell some of their squad players who may not have a place under Slot next term.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips and Caoimhin Kelleher have already departed and now Diaz could be sold, despite starting a lot of games last term, as Liverpool could recoup a huge amount of money for the Colombian.

If Diaz is interested in the move, former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs insists that Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are preparing an offer worth £73m for the Liverpool winger.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Diaz remains Al-Nassr’s top left-wing target, even after Liverpool told Barcelona he is not for sale.

“Nassr prepared to offer in excess of €85m (£73m). Diaz was open to Barcelona, but still unclear if he’ll consider Saudi.”

While on international duty with Colombia, Diaz recently responded to Caracol Radio when asked about his future: “I’m very happy at Liverpool, I’ve always said so. They’ve welcomed me very well from day one.

“We’re currently in contact with Liverpool because we’re talking to clubs, and that’s normal given the transfer market that’s opening.

“We’re trying to work out what’s best for us. I’m just waiting to see what happens.

“If Liverpool gives us a good renewal or I still have the [two] years left with them, I’ll be happy and content there.”

The next incoming at Anfield could be Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as Slot looks for more cover for Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, with Jarell Quansah nearing a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

And The Sun claims that Liverpool are ‘ready to throw flying Scot Ben Doak into a swap deal’ for Guehi as they look to bring Palace’s £50m asking price down.

After a successful loan spell at Middlesbrough, Liverpool ‘would offer the winger and cash to snap up Guehi but that will take a great deal of negotiating’.