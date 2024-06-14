Liverpool offered perfect Van Dijk partner with Dutch defender keen to swap Euro giants for Prem

Matthijs De Ligt could join Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool after being offered to the Reds

Liverpool have reportedly been approached by intermediaries regarding the signing of Matthijs De Ligt, with the Bayern Munich defender fed up and therefore eager to move to the Premier League.

The Reds are on the hunt for a defender to partner stalwart Virgil van Dijk after the departure of Joel Matip was confirmed. The Dutchman had been partnered by each of Matip, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate last season.

But with none of them fully cementing the spot, signing somebody that it’s felt can do that will be on Arne Slot’s agenda.

The right man may have just fallen into the new manager’s lap, too. According to TBR Football, Bayern Munich defender De Ligt has been offered to a number of Premier League sides.

Liverpool are among Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle in that respect.

That De Ligt has been offered to clubs is due to the fact he is growing fed up at Bayern Munich. His frustrations stem from the fact he played just 22 Bundesliga games last season, and only 16 of those are from the start.

And while manager Thomas Tuchel has now left the club, the centre-back situation might become even more crowded, with Hiroki Ito and Jonathan Tah on Bayern’s radar.

As such, it’s said De Ligt ‘would like the chance to play in England’.

And Liverpool, having been offered the chance to sign him, could be the perfect location for him to get things back on track.

He has played a lot of football with compatriot Van Dijk in recent years. The pair have featured together on 30 occasions for the Netherlands, and have won 20 of those games.

In fact, since the 2019 Nations League final, they have only lost one game while playing alongside one another. As such, with the quality of the pair, Liverpool’s defence could be fully shored up following the signing of De Ligt, if they choose to make it.

Having been offered him, and knowing how good their defence could be with him in it, it would not be a surprise if the Reds went after the Dutchman.

How much Bayern will ask for remains to be seen, but Liverpool could deem him worth a lot, and may well splash a big sum in order to land him ahead of Premier League rivals in the same position.

