Liverpool offered simple transfer of Klopp favourite, as Man Utd find solution to Ugarte problem

Manu Kone has been offered to Liverpool and Manchester United among others

Liverpool and Manchester United have both been offered the chance to sign a midfielder that was previously on the radar of Jurgen Klopp for a long period.

The Reds’ transfer window last summer was dominated by moves for midfielders. Five players left the midfield corps permanently, and four were brought in to replace them.

The main objective of Klopp was a defensive-midfielder, with Fabinho seeming a particularly big loss. He eventually opted for Wataru Endo, who ended up playing 29 Premier League games for the Reds last term.

But the boss spent much of the transfer window courting Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone, with some reports even suggesting there was a feeling in his home country of France that he was essentially a Liverpool player by mid June.

Having failed with their efforts to get him last summer, the Reds now have another chance to get Kone through the door.

HITC reports that they have been offered the chance to sign him, given he wants to leave the Bundesliga club.

But they are not alone, as the report states a ‘host of clubs’ will be given the opportunity to sign the Frenchman this summer, for a fee of just £20million.

Along with Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United and Fulham have all been told of the availability of Kone.

It is believed that all of those sides have watched the midfielder in action over the past 12 months. As such, after hearing his asking price, it’s suggested each club might be tempted into a move.

For United, it could be the perfect opportunity to get a new midfielder through the door. They missed out on Joao Neves to Paris Saint-Germain, but that could have given them an easier chance to sign Manuel Ugarte from the Ligue 1 giants.

However, the costs of the transfer of the midfielder have put United off, so they will instead pursue other targets.

Therefore, the timing of Kone becoming available to them could be good, as they surely want to give Casemiro some competition before the start of the season given his performances last term.

