Liverpool ‘offered’ Zubimendi alternative in highly-decorated star with three Big Six rivals in the frame

Liverpool are among the sides to have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Marco Verratti

Liverpool are reportedly among the big Premier League sides to have been offered Marco Verratti, in what could be a perfect alternative transfer to Martin Zubimendi.

The Reds have spent much of the transfer window looking for a holding-midfielder. Last season, a few of their midfielders operated in the position, but none seemed the most natural there.

Of late, new manager Arne Slot has been looking into a man that is – Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi.

But the Spaniard has only ever played at the club, and tempting him away has been tough for multiple sides, including Arsenal in January, and Liverpool have now found that out, after it was suggested he does not want to leave while they attempted to get him.

Instead, the Reds could sign the most-decorated player in Paris Saint-Germain’s history, Verratti. According to HITC, the midfielder, now playing for Qatari side Al-Arabi, has been offered to the Reds, along with some of their big Premier League rivals.

The report states that Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal are alongside the Reds in having been offered the chance to sign Verratti.

The Italian has been in Qatar just a year, and assisted seven times in 17 games in the Qatar Stars League in 2023/24.

It’s suggested in the report that with just a year left on his deal in the Middle East, the 31-year-old ‘could be tempted’ by a move back to a big European side.

But while his intermediaries have contacted a number of clubs to highlight his potential availability, it is ‘yet to be confirmed’ whether or not he is really keen on leaving.

In Qatar, there are only 22 league games in the season, so there is much less of a packed schedule than in Europe, which may well suit some players.

Having spent a season away from the big European leagues, if Verratti was to come back, the rigours of elite football may be a challenge to get used to after the laid back football he has been playing.

It is also not yet known if any of the sides he has been offered to will pursue him.

