Turkish side Galatasaray are weighing up an ‘official offer’ to sign Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk after the transfer window opens, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to go in a different direction this season after sacking Arne Slot and appointing former Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool have already waved goodbye to Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate this summer as they face a summer of change.

The Reds had already been struggling for centre-backs last season, before Konate’s departure to Real Madrid, but now the Frenchman’s exit on a free transfer leaves them particularly short.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are the main senior centre-backs at the club with 19-year-old Giovanni Leoni returning from a long-term injury and Jeremy Jacquet – who is joining from Rennes – not yet tested in the Premier League.

It would likely be a disaster to lose another centre-back and, more importantly, another experienced operator ahead of an already-busy summer for Liverpool.

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But now Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu has revealed that Turkish giants Galatasaray are lining up an offer to sign Van Dijk once the transfer window opens on June 15.

Sabuncuoğlu (via Haber Sarikirmizi) is quoted as saying: “Galatasaray hasn’t made a move for Virgil Van Dijk yet. I expect some movement after June 15th. Galatasaray is considering making an official offer.”

Turkish outlet Fotomac has backed up the claims from Sabuncuoğlu by insisting that the Liverpool captain is ‘top of their list’ and that ‘meetings will continue’ over a potential move to Galatasaray.

Fotomac wrote: ‘Galatasaray has added world-renowned Liverpool stopper Virgil van Dijk to the top of their list. It was emphasized that contacts established with the 34-year-old Dutch star have gained momentum and the meetings will continue.’

Van Dijk reveals secret of his longevity at Liverpool

Reflecting on his eight years at Liverpool and what has helped maintain his top-level consistency, Van Dijk told official club magazine WALK ON: “Discipline, discipline and discipline!

“For me it is something that is quite normal because I feel the responsibility to be there every time and also to perform every time.

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“Last year [2024-25] I didn’t do it [play every minute] because for the Brighton game at the end of the season I was on the bench.

“So, it’s not really a surprise, but obviously I’m doing a lot of hard work behind the scenes in order to be ready and take the responsibility for the team.

“So, yes, it is a combination of recovering well, eating well, the right lifestyle in total, also physical therapy. I can’t tell you the details, but yoga, everything. That’s part of it, to make sure that you can perform at a constant level.

“I’ve had one season here that unfortunately I had to miss a lot of, but in the rest of the seasons I think I’ve played more than 40 matches. And I think the most matches before this season have been played in the season after my knee injury.

“That’s quite remarkable. When I heard that I thought it was quite interesting.

“But yes, it’s the best thing there is, playing matches. And I do everything for that and I want to keep doing it at the highest level.”

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