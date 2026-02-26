According to reports, Mohamed Salah could perform a ‘U-turn’ on his future, while Liverpool have chosen his ‘long-term replacement’.

Salah has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Liverpool over the past year as he has been mooted as a target for the Saudi Pro League.

Last season, Salah was arguably the best footballer in the Premier League as he helped Liverpool to win their 20th title, but his performances have fallen off a cliff this term and the club may be open to sanctioning his exit in the summer.

The Reds have been linked with several potential replacements for Salah, who has mainly been touted as a signing for a Saudi Pro League club rather than a European team.

And a report from Football Insider claims Salah ‘could U-turn on his exit plan’ and remain at Liverpool if a move to the Middle East does not go through in the summer, with football finance expert Stefan Borson cannot see “any other route out” of the club.

“I think the reality is only Saudi Arabia could even come close to competing,” Borson told Football Insider.

“So, does Saudi Arabia want to invest that amount money? Are they in a position to have things changed in Saudi Arabia? We just don’t know at the moment.

“If not, he’ll see his contract out very happily on very big money. I just don’t see any other real route out of Liverpool given his earnings.”

Borson added: “I just don’t think that Liverpool would be prepared to say subsidise 50 per cent.

“I just don’t see that. Therefore, even a free transfer, it is likely to be prohibitive for anybody.

“I think the chances are it’s Saudi Arabia, or he stays and finishes his contracts at Liverpool.”

Regarding a possible replacement, they are linked with several potential signings, but another report from Football Insider claims they want ‘Rio Ngumoha to eventually become the next Salah of the team’.

And former Premier League chief executive Keith Wyness has explained why he thinks “it’s very clear” that Ngumoha is their “ideal long-term replacement for Salah”.

“I think it’s very clear he’s the ideal long-term replacement for Salah. I think the youth and energy that he showed was certainly promising and also the fact they just settled his whole deal after the appeal from Chelsea etc,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“I think he’s settled, I think he enjoys his football and I think the fans love him and can see the future as well. I think there’s no doubt that Liverpool were very lucky at the weekend. Nottingham Forest did deserve a bit more than that loss, but it’s still a loss and when you’re down there those things count even more.

“There’s no momentum to get them going from. But in terms of Liverpool, yes, I think he is the future and I think Mo Salah must be looking at his options right now. I think he is nowhere near the Mo of last year, and we all seem to agree now that he should have gone at the end of last year.

“But this does look like the heir apparent. He’s a young, exciting talent and certainly there are a lot of changes in the Liverpool squad this season, but he’s one that does show promise.”

