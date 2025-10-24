Liverpool boss Arne Slot is “only one defeat away from a possible crisis” and the Reds “can’t afford” to lose to Brentford at the weekend, according to one journalist.

The Reds ended a run of four defeats in a row in all competitions with an emphatic 5-1 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, thanks to goals from Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool travel to Brentford over the weekend looking to end a run of three straight losses in the Premier League after defeats to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Reds had built up a five-point lead over Arsenal after five matches but the Reds are now four points adrift of the Gunners after those three defeats.

There were even claims that Liverpool had held an ’emergency meeting’ following their defeat at home to Manchester United last weekend with Slot ‘in danger’ as the board made two demands to him.

The report earlier this week said: ‘Liverpool’s board is demanding that Arne Slot stabilise his performance before the project’s continuity is jeopardised. Big-money signings must start performing.’

And now journalist Pete O’Rourke thinks Slot faces a “big period” for Liverpool as any manager at a top club is “only one defeat away from a possible crisis”.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “It’s a big period coming up for Liverpool, it was a big win in their midweek Champions League game against Eintracht Frankfurt.

“They desperately needed that victory to end the rut that had set in, having suffered four defeats in a row for the first time since 2014 I think.

“Obviously, results dictate whoever the manager is, if you’re not performing well enough and not getting results, it brings pressure.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, whether you’re Arne Slot, who won the Premier League with Liverpool last season, or anybody else.

“At any big club, you’re only one defeat away from a possible crisis.

“As you said, it’s a big period for Liverpool, they’ve got a tough game away to Brentford this weekend and they really can’t afford to drop too many more points in the Premier League if they are to keep pace with the leading pack in Arsenal.”

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – reckons the Liverpool board will have been “concerned” after their defeat to the Red Devils last weekend.

Brown told Football Insider: “If any team loses four games in a row, they’re going to be concerned.

“Slot has done a brilliant job since taking over from Jurgen Klopp, they won the league last season and did very well, and I think they’re still clearly a good side.

“He says all the right things in the media, but with the drop in form and performances they’ve had recently, there will be people who aren’t happy.

“Especially after a massive game like the one against United which they always want to win.

“That’s always the way when you’re managing a club the size of Liverpool, you’re expected to win every game, so losing four in a row is not good enough.

“The fans will see that, and the board will as well, and they’ll be expecting those results to pick up sooner rather than later.

“Sometimes it’s difficult, things start to drop off and you can’t quite put your finger on why, and things just don’t seem to be clicking for Liverpool right now.

“They’ll pick it up and get back to the form they’ve shown before, I’m sure of that, but the manager probably needs it to happen sooner rather than later or he’ll be under pressure.”

