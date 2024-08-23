Liverpool ‘one step away’ from sealing ‘Slot’s last-minute signing’ after Frenchman ‘rejects’ Barcelona

Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move to Anfield.

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of free agent Adrien Rabiot after the former Juventus midfielder rejected Barcelona, according to reports.

The Reds are yet to make a new signing under Arne Slot – who replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer – and new sporting director Richard Hughes.

Klopp left Slot with a good squad with just a few key areas needing improvement, including central midfield and central defence.

There have been rumours today that Liverpool could sign one of Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie or RB Leipzig’s Mohamed Simakan if Joe Gomez decides to leave before the transfer deadline.

And midfield has also been looked at with Liverpool attempting to sign Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi with the Spain international ‘giving his word’ over a move.

Zubimendi decided to stay at his boyhood club, with a report last week claiming: ‘Liverpool have not completely ruled out signing a No 6 this summer but it is now seen as unlikely given the time left in the transfer window and also the club’s desire to not sign players for the sake of it.’

But now Liverpool are set to focus their attention back on Rabiot – who they were linked to earlier in the summer – with reports in Spain claiming they are ‘one step away’ from completing a deal.

The report insists that Rabiot will be ‘Slot’s last-minute signing’ in the summer transfer window with Liverpool ‘close to signing’ the France international after he ‘decided to reject’ Barcelona ‘because they could not meet his high salary demands’.

Barcelona ‘could not guarantee him registration from day one’ as they look to sell players and Rabiot is now ‘aiming’ to land a move to Liverpool.

Anfield is now his ‘most likely destination’ this summer despite the Reds having a number of young midfielders to call upon, as Slot ‘considers it necessary to have an experienced player who can offer immediate performance’.

Zubimendi’s snub ‘has further opened the door for Rabiot’ at Liverpool and the Merseysiders – who considered buying the Frenchman when Klopp was manager – consider the midfielder as the ‘perfect opportunity’ in the final week of the window.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘to offer £70m’ in stunning late deal to ‘snatch’ Man Utd target with player ‘open to move’

👉 Big Weekend: Arsenal want Villa revenge, Neto and Howe return, Liverpool face £50m feeder club

👉 Liverpool: ‘Next big signing’ is ‘chosen’ after ‘shock Zubimendi rejection’ as FSG decide ‘great desire’

Liverpool boss Slot insists he is “not worried” that they haven’t made any signings this summer, while he refused to comment on a possible deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Slot said in a pre-match press conference: “No signings yet? I’m not worried, I trust the team. I inherited a very good squad. The players showed last weekend that they have earned that trust.

“Mamardashvili deal? Until deal is done, you won’t hear from us.”

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists a deal for Georgia international Mamardashvili is getting closer with just the “deal structure” to sort.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “For Liverpool, the story of the day is still Giorgi Mamardashvili, because they are closing in on the signing.

“Let me say that there is an agreement on the fee between Liverpool and Valencia, €35m plus a loan clause.

“So, the contract is okay but there is still work to do between the two clubs on the payment terms and deal structure.

“When Liverpool will pay this money? Valencia need it as soon as possible so they can reinvest on the market.

“Remember that this deal is for summer 2025 so Mamardashvili will sign for Liverpool now and stay at Valencia on loan for one season.”