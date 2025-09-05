According to reports, Liverpool can sign Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers ‘as early as January’ as a ‘release clause’ only stands for Arne Slot’s side.

Liverpool were comfortably the biggest spenders in Europe in the summer window as they invested around £415m on signings after winning their 20th Premier League title.

Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitke were Liverpool‘s most expensive signings, with the Reds having a massive budget by recouping around £190m through player sales.

Liverpool’s summer window was nearly perfect, though they were dealt a blow on deadline day as they missed out on Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

A deal initially looked likely after Liverpool and Palace reached an agreement over a £35m deal, though Oliver Glasner’s side pulled the plug at the eleventh hour as they failed to land a suitable replacement.

Liverpool are likely to make another attempt to sign Guehi in January or next summer, though they are also considering other potential targets.

The Reds have been loosely linked with Rogers after he enjoyed a breakout season in 2024/25, with recent reports suggesting that Aston Villa may be forced to sell their prized asset in the summer to ease their PSR fears.

Tottenham Hotspur plotted an audacious move for Rogers, though the door remains open for Liverpool, as this proposed transfer was never close to being completed in the summer.

Now, The Kop Correspondent has claimed that Liverpool can sign Rogers next year after offloading Harvey Elliott to Aston Villa on deadline day.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Liverpool have a clause in the Harvey Elliot to Aston Villa contract which allows them to meet the Morgan Rogers asking price and get his signature as early as January.

‘Release clause only for Liverpool with Morgan Rogers being extremely keen to make the move.

‘Unclear on the price at the moment. Big one.’

The Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele, meanwhile, has poured cold water on reports linking Liverpool with Rogers, though the Reds ‘already’ have their next ‘big-money transfer target lined up’.

“A good source mentioned Morgan Rogers to me in June as a potential target but I was told ‘no’ by top Liverpool sources at the time,” Steele told The Daily Mail.

“Does that mean it is completely off the cards? No – and they would be open to a market opportunity if the price was right. But they are not directly planning for that at this stage.

“As for Michael Olise, I certainly cannot rule that one out. They want a long-term Mohamed Salah replacement in the next summer or two and the early noises are that Bayern Munich’s former Crystal Palace star Olise could be right at the top of their shopping list.

“We can’t say too much more than that yet but could be one to watch…”