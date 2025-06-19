Liverpool have been told that there may “only” be one way to force Newcastle United to “change their mind” on selling Alexander Isak this summer.

The Reds will move clear as this summer’s biggest spenders once Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez have completed their inevitable moves to Anfield, but the Premier League champions are far from finished this summer.

Liverpool are also in the market for a new striker as they need a suitable replacement for Darwin Nunez as they dream of signing Isak.

Isak has emerged as one of the best strikers in the world and he scored 27 goals in 42 appearances for Newcastle during the 2024/25 campaign.

The 25-year-old put his injury problems behind him to fire the Magpies into the Champions League, but he is attracting interest in this summer’s transfer window.

Newcastle are not under the same level of pressure as they were last summer to sell prized assets amid the fear of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, so they are in a strong negotiating position with Isak, who is under contract until 2028.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Newcastle to replace Liverpool-bound Isak with Rashford?



Still, Liverpool seem intent on at least trying to sign Isak, with a report on Thursday morning claiming they are ‘ready to offer’ a ‘record’ bid for the striker, which would even surpass the £116m they are spending on Wirtz.

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs confirms Liverpool are “yet to give up on Isak”.

“I understand that Liverpool are yet to give up on Alexander Isak even though it’s going to be a really difficult deal to pull off,” Jacobs said on the Market Madness podcast.

“If they are to succeed, the likelihood is that Liverpool would have to smash the money record that they’ve just put down for Florian Wirtz, the £100m plus £16m in add-ons.

“Isak remains – like with Arsenal – the ‘dream target’, but Liverpool feel like there could be a window of opportunity in the coming weeks, even though we have to respect Newcastle and their position is still ‘not for sale’.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘ready’ to hijack £43m Chelsea transfer as agent reveals ‘choice of heart’

👉 Liverpool in ‘active talks’ over £30m defender in third Bayer Leverkusen deal ‘separate from Wirtz’

👉 Are ‘slow’ Arsenal just ‘posturing’ as Liverpool wrap up title already?

Jacobs also reckons there could “only” be one way to sign Isak as a “£200m” bid may be required.

“Liverpool’s perspective is it might be worth trying nonetheless, and what I’m told they are prepared to do – as they did with Wirtz – is offer Newcastle United a guaranteed £100m and then a package overall that may even surpass the £116m that Liverpool have agreed with Leverkusen for Wirtz,” Jacobs added.

“Naturally, Liverpool know that this is a difficult deal to pull off. Newcastle insiders insist that with UCL football, they hold all the cards.

“Isak is well paid and contracted, and maybe even an offer only of over £150m, even closer to £200m, might change Newcastle’s mind. Liverpool may still try for Alexander Isak before moving onto another target.”