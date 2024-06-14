Liverpool open to sale of star forward, with huge departure ‘very possible’ if one condition is met

A Liverpool sale of Luiz Diaz is reportedly ‘very possible’ as long as the Reds receive more than £50million for him, as they are looking to make a profit on their initial investment.

Diaz joined the Reds for £37million in January 2022, in a move that rose to around £50million with add-ons, and has been a potent attacker during his time at Anfield. The Colombian winger was directly involved in seven Premier League goals in his first 13 games as a Red.

He missed a large chunk of the following season through injury, and then played below his standards across the 37 Premier League games he played last term, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

In all competitions for Liverpool, Diaz was outscored by four of his teammates.

Liverpool could sell Luis Diaz

As a result, it seems the Reds could decide to let him go. Indeed, Football Insider suggests he ‘could be sold’ so long as the club make a decent profit on their initial investment.

It’s believed new manager Arne Slot is ready to tackle pre-season with Diaz in his side.

However, it’s also believed that an offer of more than £50million ‘would be considered’, and that a late-window move is ‘very possible’.

That sort of money could well be drummed up by interested sides Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona. Both have regularly been linked with the signing of the Liverpool man of late.

It’s also previously been suggested that the forward would like to join Barca if given the choice.

That he is one of the main objectives of the La Liga side’s new boss Hansi Flick will no doubt help his goal of becoming a Barcelona player. If they can afford to get him, it’ll be unsurprising if they lodge a bid for the winger.

His sale would allow Liverpool good funds to improve the attacking line, which may need an overhaul, with the futures of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez both up in the air at the moment.

