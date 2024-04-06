Liverpool have ‘now decided to opt’ for Barcelona boss Xavi despite Amorim ‘talks’

Liverpool have selected Barcelona boss Xavi as the man they want to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in the summer, according to reports.

The Reds are looking for a new manager with Klopp revealing earlier this year that he will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Xabi Alonso was the early favourite before confirming his intention to remain at Bayer Leverkusen last week and now Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi seem to be towards the top of their list.

A report on Saturday has claimed that Liverpool are in talks to sign up Amorim as their new manager with the Reds locked in discussions with the Sporting Lisbon boss’ agent.

Amorim has got the backing of former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor after he did his coaching badges with the Sporting Lisbon manager.

“Funnily enough, I did my coaching badges with Ruben, we did the fast track, Northern Ireland, Belfast course,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“He was one that was like, he was on it mate. Some people might have had a little laugh and joke on the course and stuff, he was on it.

“Concentrating in every meeting, all the theory part, when you did the coaching stuff on the pitch you could tell that he was on it.

“I’m sure that was like five years ago, he’s 39 now so he’s quite a young manager but I don’t see why not [he could become Liverpool manager], he’s doing a great job at Sporting, isn’t he?”

But now Spanish publication Nacional insists that Barcelona boss Xavi – who has agreed to leave the Camp Nou at the end of the season – has Liverpool as one of three options in the summer.

Ajax and Borussia Dortmund are keen to appoint the legendary midfielder, while the option to replace Klopp at Liverpool is ‘gaining strength’.

Nacional insists that Liverpool ‘have now decided to opt for Xavi’ with everything ‘destined for him to say goodbye [to Barcelona] at the end of the season’.

Speaking in January, Xavi revealed his decision to leave Barcelona in the summer: “I want to announce that on June 30 I will not continue as coach of Barcelona. I decided a few days ago, but I think it’s time. The club needs a change of dynamic.”

