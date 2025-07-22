Liverpool ‘optimistic’ over Diaz ‘agreement’ with Bayern Munich ‘willing’ to reach £65m

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are now ‘optimistic’ that they can reach an agreement for the transfer of Luis Diaz this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have already brought in Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong as big-name signings this summer, while Hugo Ekitike is expected to complete his medical today.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X on Tuesday: ‘Hugo Ekitike and his agent Karl Mwalako, flying to Merseyside as the French striker is set to start his medical at Liverpool today. 6 year contract, set to be signed soon.’

And Liverpool could turn their attention to some outgoings soon with rumours that Diaz, Ibrahima Konate, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez are attracting interest from other clubs.

Liverpool have already rejected a bid from Bayern Munich this summer for Diaz with most Reds fans keen to see the Colombian stay at Anfield.

But German newspaper Bild claim that ‘both clubs are optimistic that an agreement will be reached’ as Bayern Munich ‘learned’ over the weekend that Liverpool are now ‘willing to talk’.

Bild adds: ‘A threshold for the transfer fee and salary has been set internally. The bosses, including sporting director Max Eberl (51) and chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen (57), are reportedly willing to pay around €75m (£65m) for the winger. The last offer, which Liverpool rejected, was €67 million.

‘Bayern have already agreed to a four-year contract with Diaz. The 63-time Colombia international would earn an estimated €14 million gross per year.’

Former Liverpool and Germany midfielder Didi Hamann is unsure whether a deal for Diaz would represent value for money to Bayern Munich.

Hamann said: “To now bring in Luis Diaz, a 28-year-old South American who played 50 games per season for four or five years and has those long flights home, which are also a problem.

“To pay €70m or €80m for that, while the sale value is zero because he would be 32 at the end of his contract. I wonder what they even have the [youth-team] campus for?”

But former Bayern Munich midfielder Mario Basler thinks Diaz would be an “upgrade” on Leroy Sane, who joined Galatasaray earlier in the summer.

Basler told Adventure Gamers: “Bayern Munich should absolutely try and sign Luis Diaz. I think he is an excellent player. The problem for a club like Bayern is that when a player like Diaz enters the conversation, other clubs will pay attention to him, too.

“That is how it works. I could easily picture him at Bayern, but we will have to wait a see in the coming weeks whether another club is once again willing to pay more than them.

“I think Diaz would be an upgrade on Leroy Sane. He’s a player who can play out wide and make dangerous runs on the inside. They already have Kingsley Coman who can do that, but they seem to be very eager to get rid of him, which I don’t understand. He has been a great player for Bayern. I would rather see Serge Gnabry go, but he doesn’t want to because he won’t earn a big wage elsewhere.”