According to reports, Liverpool are now open to offloading Cody Gakpo as they continue their pursuit of PSG star Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool‘s top priority in this summer’s transfer window has been to sign a new top-level winger to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah.

However, this has not been easy and the Reds have already missed out on Yan Diomande and Michael Olise.

Still, reports in recent days have indicated that they are increasingly likely to sign Barcola, who is reportedly keen on a move to Anfield and has informed PSG that he does not want to extend his contract beyond 2028.

Barcola was only a bit-part player for PSG last season, but he remains one of Europe’s standout wingers and would be a statement signing for Liverpool.

And his potential arrival could leave Gakpo surplus to requirements at Anfield.

READ: PSG unlocks Barcola to Liverpool transfer as Romano makes ‘will be completed’ claim



Gakpo was among a host of Liverpool players who underperformed last season, and with the Premier League giants investing in youngster Rio Ngumoha, the Dutchman would likely be their third-choice on the left flank if he stayed following the arrival of Barcola.

So, it is not too surprising that Anfield Watch are reporting that the Reds are now ‘open’ to selling Gakpo, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and others this summer.

According to the report, Liverpool want around £72m to sell Gakpo this summer as a ‘set price’.

They explain: ‘Anfield Watch understands that Liverpool are open to selling Gakpo as a result. They’ve set an asking price of around £72m for the Dutchman, or around €85m.

‘This valuation comes on the back of Anthony Gordon joining Barcelona for €80m (£69m). We imagine that’s Liverpool saying that Gakpo is more experienced and a little more proven than Gordon, and should therefore cost a fraction more. Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the winger, as has been reported in several places.’

READ MORE: Euro giants ‘close’ to Mohamed Salah ‘hijack’ as official offer amount for Liverpool legend is revealed



Liverpool ‘optimistic’ over £100m Bradley Barcola deal

Regarding Barcola, a new report from journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider claims the Reds are ‘optimistic’ of ‘agreeing’ a deal for the PSG for around £100m, which would be below his reported £120m valuation.

O’Rourke explained: “The problem is trying to agree a fee with PSG.

“Obviously PSG are holding out for big money, around £120 million for Barcola. Liverpool don’t really want to pay that much for him. They’re hoping they can get him for under £100million plus add-ons, with incentives, maybe, to bring that deal closer to PSG’s valuation.

“Again it’s a deal that’s ongoing. There’s optimism, I think, on Liverpool’s side that the deal can be done, especially now if they’ve got the thumbs up from the player’s side that he would be keen to make that move to Anfield, and that’s big factor in it.”

READ NEXT: Every Premier League club’s transfer priority: Wingers for Arsenal, Liverpool as Chelsea fix problem position

