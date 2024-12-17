Liverpool should replace Andy Robertson to fix Arne Slot’s only apparent weak link and we have pinpointed the seven best candidates to save the Dutchman some time. You’re welcome, Arne.

It pains us to say this but Robertson is past his best and becoming a bit of a liability. His performance against Fulham was the biggest indication yet that he is finished at the top level. He failed to prevent Andreas Pereira’s opening goal before being sent off for a clumsy challenge on Harry Wilson, who was allowed to latch onto the ball and run in on goal after an embarrassing first touch from the Scotland captain.

And this is not a reactionary take; Robertson has been poor in 2024 and in a terrific Liverpool team under Slot, appears to be the only weakness. A new left-back should be a top priority in the winter transfer window and if the Reds don’t want to spend in January, they need to spend in the summer.

Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

The best option available, in our humble opinion. Fulham defender Robinson is one of the most consistent players in the Premier League and has barely put a foot wrong since the start of the 2023/24 campaign. It would come as a shock if he doesn’t attract interest in the winter transfer window and if other teams begin to circle, Liverpool should be ruthless. They have plenty of cash to spend after a stingy summer.

The American’s statistics speak for themselves. Last season, he made 92 tackles (seventh in the Premier League), winning 57 of them, made the most interceptions with 80 (second had 65), had 227 ball recoveries (fifth and the most for a defender), won 15 more aerial battles than he lost, made 109 clearances, provided six assists, created six Big Chances and only missed one match.

In 2024/25, he ranks high for tackles (third, 50), interceptions (first, 31) and clearances (16th, 58). He is the best left-back in the Premier League this season.

Stats are significant but not absolutely everything. We have all seen Robinson more than hold his own against the best wingers in the Premier League. Fulham’s last two games were against Bukayo Saka’s Arsenal and Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool – and the ex-Everton Academy man shone.

Robinson is clearly a crucial player for Fulham but you can’t imagine him costing an arm and a leg. Go get him, Arne.

Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth)

Another consistent performer since the start of last season, Bournemouth’s Hungarian international Milos Kerkez’s form is almost more impressive given he moved to the Premier League as a 19-year-old. At that age, Robinson was moving on loan to Bolton Wanderers.

Kerkez is brilliant going forward and solid defensively, which is the bare minimum expected from a modern-day full-back. There have been plenty of transfer links to Manchester United with Ruben Amorim keen on a new left-back/wing-back and Bournemouth’s performances under Andoni Iraola mean he is in the spotlight and rightly receiving lots of praise. Jamie Carragher is a big fan.

Again, looking at the statistics, Kerkez has already created four Big Chances this term, made two assists, 22 tackles, 17 interceptions, 35 clearances, one clearance off the line, won 54 duels, but is unreliable in the air, losing 18 out of 26 of his aerial duels. That shouldn’t be too much of an issue under Slot’s management, though, as Robertson has only competed for five all season.

The signing of a more attack-minded full-back should rely on the future of club captain Virgil van Dijk and if he leaves, the more solid Robinson would be the wiser option. If Van Dijk stays, Slot can continue to allow both full-backs to bomb forward. That’s when someone like Kerkez would thrive. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future is also pretty key here. If he goes, Slot might go for more of an inverted left-back, someone like…

Lewis Hall (Newcastle)

Yep, Newcastle United fans won’t like this because they generally don’t like anything someone outside the Toon Army says unless it involves gushing over their players or club. Is that actually every football fan ever? Probably. Anyway…

There is clear logic behind Lewis Hall’s inclusion. He has been very good this season, which is the most important point. And reports of Newcastle needing to sell before they can buy are refusing to go away. Selling any of Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak would be a colossal blow and would devastate the club’s supporters, so why not make the difficult decision to get, let’s say, £50million for Hall?

The ex-Chelsea youngster’s departure would sting but the Magpies would not be catastrophically worse off. That’s not the case if Guimaraes or Isak leaves; both players are irreplaceable. We do think they would survive without Gordon or Sven Botman but replacing either with someone better would be awfully tricky. Eddie Howe has Dan Burn, Lloyd Kelly and Tino Livramento capable of playing left-back and the funds could go on one of the other guys on this list.

Hall would fit in perfectly at Liverpool, particularly if Alexander-Arnold leaves at the end of the season. Having both in the starting XI could throw Slot’s team off balance as they are full-backs who enjoy inverting and getting on the ball, though Hall is obviously capable of playing like Robertson, marauding down the left, getting chalk on his boots and delivering crosses.

But the Reds might not want to help out their Premier League rivals and alleviate their PSR concerns. It is a pretty unlikely transfer but Hall would be brilliant at Liverpool.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves)

We have waxed lyrical about Rayan Ait-Nouri for some time and a move to a Big Six club feels long overdue. There are so many solid left-backs around and with Arsenal and Manchester City among those opting for natural centre-backs in full-back positions, the Algerian international is still at Wolves.

Comfortably the worst defensively out of the four Premier League players here, Ait-Nouri might continue to be overlooked for that fact alone, though Liverpool’s full-backs don’t do a great deal of defending. The Wolves star could get away with it given his offensive ability, which is something Alexander-Arnold – an under-rated defender, by the way – has managed his entire career. The world-class outweighs the average with him.

Wolves fans might tell us that we are doing Ait-Nouri a disservice but the main point is that we think he is quite good at football and should definitely be a Liverpool transfer target.

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Moving outside our Premier League bubble, there is genuine interest from several top clubs in Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Real Madrid have long been linked and love a free transfer, with the lure of playing for the biggest club in the world enough for elite players like Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger to run down their contracts.

Davies could be next but there is reportedly competition from Liverpool, while Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United might try their luck. Given Kieran Tierney’s fall from grace and Mikel Arteta’s transfer history, the signing of Davies feels unlikely, unless the Spaniard is planning to play him on the left wing, which would not massively surprise us.

Many regard Bayern’s Canadian star as the best left-back in world football and his potential availability on a free transfer means Liverpool would be stupid not to try.

Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

This guy probably is the best left-back in the world. For France and Milan, Theo Hernandez has proven to be a monster in every aspect. He can carry the ball at pace, score goals, assists, defend, pass, take on opposition full-backs and wingers and win aerial duels. The only negative is how much he will probably cost. Buying from Italy can be unreliable but Italian clubs always seem keen on cashing in on top players.

If Liverpool look abroad, Hernandez is the best option. But Milan’s asking price should be a stumbling block if he becomes a genuine transfer target for Slot.

Federico Dimarco (Inter)

Another Serie A left-back, Federico Dimarco is another left-back with pretty much everything in his locker. Our favourite thing about Dimarco is that he’s got a thunderb*stard in him. The Kop shouting ‘shoooooot’ from Erik Edman range every home game is a lovely thought.

Both Hernandez and Dimarco are players capable of running down the line for 90 minutes, whether that be with the ball or without it. The Italian is a superb crosser of the ball, can take corners and is very creative and confident, averaging 2.54 key passes, 0.32 expected assists, 2.21 shots and 0.70 shots on target per 90 minutes over the last year. Those are really good numbers. His FBRef is greener than the Grinch.