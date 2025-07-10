According to reports, Newcastle United are plotting a hijack on Liverpool, while David Ornstein has issued an update on Alexander Isak’s future.

So far this summer, the Magpies have only made one signing as they have acquired teenage winger Antonito Cordero on a free transfer from Spanish side Malaga.

Still, Newcastle are getting their act together as they have made progress in moves for James Trafford and Anthony Elanga, who are likely to be their next key additions.

Once these deals are completed, Newcastle will likely remain in the market for more additions and reports have suggested that they could sign a striker.

Eddie Howe already has one of the best forwards in the world, as Isak scored 27 goals in all competitions during the 2024/25 campaign.

Still, Newcastle need cover in this area as they have decided against giving veteran striker Callum Wilson a new deal.

This appears to have led to Newcastle returning with a fresh move for Hugo Ekitike after previously missing out on the €100 million-rated striker.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that they have joined Liverpool, Chelsea and more in the race to sign the Eintracht Frankfurt star this summer.

“Hugo Ekitike keeps attracting interest from Premier League with Newcastle keen on the striker,” Romano tweeted.

“More Premier League clubs remain also informed on situation, after Liverpool and Chelsea calls in June.

“Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah called in recent weeks but his priority is Europe.”

Newcastle’s fresh interest in Ekitike could lead some to assume that Isak could leave amid interest from Liverpool, but The Athletic’s David Ornstein has suggested otherwise, insisting an exit for the world-class striker is currently “not on the agenda”.

“The sale of Alexander Isak is not on the agenda for Newcastle. They want him to stay,” Ornstein said on the Sky Sports Back Pages Today podcast.

“They would love him to renew his contract. And so many clubs would, I’m sure, like to sign him.

“We know of Arsenal’s previous interest, Liverpool. I’m sure if the door was open, they would look to try and walk through it. But Newcastle don’t intend to open the door. And even if they ever could be tempted to, the price would be extortionate.

“Talk of sort of £150 million. So let’s see what he wants to do. And when they return to preseason training and what his mindset is at.

“But for now, he’s definitely there to stay.”