Ornstein reveals Diaz ‘stance’ means new Liverpool ‘focus’ with deal for Chelsea star mooted

Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Nicolas Jackson have all been linked with moves to Anfield

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed that the ‘stance’ from Liverpool on Luis Diaz’s future is seeing them ‘focus’ a signing a new striker.

The Reds have brought in five new faces so far this summer with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez the most high profile of the new additions.

Liverpool are throwing their full weight behind head coach Arne Slot after the Dutchman delivered the Premier League title in his first season in charge at Anfield.

There have been rumours that the Reds could now lose some players this summer with Diaz, Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez all being linked to new clubs.

Nunez will probably have to leave to see a new striker arrive but Ornstein in The Athletic has double down on Liverpool’s ‘stance’ that Diaz – who has been heavily linked with moves to Barcelona and Bayern Munich – ‘will not leave’ this summer.

And that means, rather than look for a replacement for Diaz, Liverpool can now ‘focus’ on bringing in ‘a top No 9.’ with Sporting director Richard Hughes ‘prioritising that at present’.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Chelsea still eyeing Garnacho, immediate Man Utd move expected

Ornstein mentions Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Eintract Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike as targets, while Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is ‘also a player Hughes liked when he was with Bournemouth’.

Isak and Ekitike ‘remain prominent in their thinking but various factors would need to align for such interest to develop’ while if Jackson ‘was not a Chelsea player he might be a more realistic candidate’.

Ornstein’s colleague, James Pearce, has explained why Liverpool need to sign a new number nine with Nunez attracting interest from Saudi Arabia and Napoli.

Pearce wrote his opinion: ‘There’s still a lot of affection for Darwin Nunez among Liverpool supporters.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Key Liverpool star ‘rejects offer’ from Bayern Munich as he will ‘only leave’ for one club

👉 Liverpool ‘offer’ £113m for Diaz replacement as Real future ‘in limbo’ under ‘unimpressed’ Alonso

👉 Liverpool ‘remain rigid’ despite ‘all signs’ star is ‘a lost cause’ after Real Madrid half price ‘offer’

‘The Uruguayan frontman made a few vital contributions en route to Arne Slot’s side winning the Premier League title, and always wears his heart on his sleeve.

‘However, the reality is that a return of just seven goals in 47 appearances in all competitions in 2024-25 was underwhelming. Nunez only started eight Premier League matches, with Slot preferring to play Luis Diaz as a false nine as he felt the Colombian was better suited to his system.

‘After three mixed seasons at Liverpool, a summer exit for Nunez looked inevitable — with strong interest from Saudi Arabia and Italian club Napoli. So far, it hasn’t happened with no acceptable offers forthcoming.

‘But if Liverpool can get £60million for Nunez they should cash in and put that money towards an upgrade. Playing Florian Wirtz in an advanced central role in Slot’s 4-2-3-1 is an option, but he’s arguably better operating slightly deeper.’