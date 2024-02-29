Michael Edwards has been linked with a return to Anfield.

According to reports, Michael Edwards is “considering” having “face-to-face talks” with Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group “in the coming days”.

Liverpool are searching for a new sporting director ahead of the summer. This follows Jorg Schmadtke’s exit from the club at the end of the January transfer window.

Edwards – who has also had a spell at Tottenham – was lauded for the work he did at Liverpool and was previously their sporting director between 2016 and 2022.

The 44-year-old is yet to return to football since leaving Liverpool but he has been linked with a move to Man Utd in recent months.

Edwards has previously ruled out a return to Anfield but it has emerged this week that Liverpool are making a ‘final attempt’ to lure him back to the club.

It has been indicated that Edwards wants more control if he is to return to Liverpool and journalist Ben Jacobs believes he is “considering” holding further talks with the Premier League giants.

“Understand Michael Edwards is considering whether to hold face-to-face talks with FSG chiefs in the coming days,” Jacobs tweeted.

“Ian Graham is at the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference and it’s possible Edwards travels to Boston as well. Full clarity on Edwards position expected by early March.”

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has indicated that FSG feel “there is a chance” Edwards “could perform a U-turn”.

“If Fenway Sports Group (FSG) is still trying, you would have to presume their executives think there is still a chance he could perform a U-turn,” Ornstein said via a Q&A for The Athletic.

“Either that or they are misguided but I think they are too intelligent for it to be the latter. However, all indications are that Edwards is focused on his Ludonautics consultancy firm, so it would take something major — and quick — to alter that.”

Ornstein added: “Edwards has no interest in being a sporting director again. It would need to be something higher, more over-arching and stimulating (which would probably see him appoint a sporting director, for example).

“There have been reports that he would demand total control to consider a return to Liverpool. That is not my understanding.

“He was already offered that by FSG when it made the original approach and he rejected the opportunity — the same with Chelsea, Manchester United and others historically.

“It’s more about how enticing the project and proposition are to him for different and a variety of reasons. Or, ultimately, perhaps he is just happy with his work and life as it is.”

Ornstein has also discussed potential alternatives Liverpool could consider if they fail to land Edwards.

“In terms of alternatives, there has been a lot of speculation about Richard Hughes but that might only be plausible if Edwards returned,” Ornstein continued.

“My colleague Simon Hughes reported that Ricky Massara and Florent Ghisolfi are among the other options and no doubt there will be further options that have not yet come to light.”