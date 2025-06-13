Liverpool: Ornstein reveals final ‘agreed fee’ for Florian Wirtz with Romano price £11m off

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool have agreed a fee worth £116m with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Florian Wirtz this summer, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Reds have made a quick start to the summer transfer market after Arne Slot guided Liverpool to their 20th English top-flight title in his first season at Anfield.

And now FSG are committed to helping Slot maintain his great start as Liverpool boss by backing the Dutchman in the transfer market.

The Reds have already completed the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen with the Netherlands international a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was presented as a Real Madrid player on Thursday.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez will arrive too as he confirmed that a deal for the Hungary international “is going to happen”.

Frimpong’s former Leverkusen team-mate, Wirtz, will be next in the door with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano giving his ‘here we go’ confirmation to the deal worth around €150m (£127m) on Tuesday.

But Ornstein and other reports had made it clear that Liverpool and Leverkusen were still discussing the structure of a deal, add-ons and payment terms.

And now The Athletic‘s Ornstein has claimed that Liverpool have ‘agreed a fee of €136.3million (£116m) to sign’ Wirtz from Leverkusen this summer.

Ornstein adds:

‘The fee is comprised of a €117.5m (£100m) upfront fee with a further €18.8m (£16m) in add-ons, with Wirtz expected to sign a five-year deal at Anfield.

‘It represents a club record fee for Liverpool and a potential British record transfer, should the add-ons be activated.’

While Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has given a similar price point as Ornstein with Liverpool ‘set to pay a fixed fee of around €130-135m’.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘BREAKING | Final details have been settled in the last few hours: Liverpool are set to pay a fixed fee of around €130-135 million for Florian #Wirtz! Understand he will sign a contract at least until 2030.

‘Including potential bonuses (such as winning the Champions League, etc.), the total package could rise to up to €150 million. Medical scheduled for next week. Wirtz is officially on holiday until Wednesday.

‘#LFC Most expensive sale in Bundesliga history. Most expensive signing in Liverpool’s history. Most expensive signing in Premier League history!’