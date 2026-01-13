Ornstein reveals four positions Liverpool won’t strengthen in January despite injuries

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has claimed that Liverpool are unlikely to strengthen four key areas in the January transfer window despite injuries to key players.

The Reds spent over £400m in the summer on new arrivals as the Liverpool board backed Arne Slot after he delivered the Premier League title last season.

However, many of those new signings have not had the desired impact as Liverpool have struggled up to fourth in the Premier League table this term.

Two of their summer recruits, Giovanni Leoni and Alexander Isak, have picked up serious injuries, while Conor Bradley is also likely to be out until the end of the season after undergoing surgery last week.

There have been rumours that Liverpool will look to cover some of those injuries by bringing in new faces in the January transfer market.

However, The Athletic‘s Ornstein now claims that is unlikely to be the case with January a notoriously difficult market to bring in any top long-term targets.

Ornstein wrote on Tuesday morning that Liverpool ‘do not intend to sign cover for Leoni or Isak in the current window, and that is likely to be the case for Bradley, as well’.

With the Reds hopeful that Bradley will be back for the start of pre-season, the Merseysiders ‘would not make a permanent signing for such a period of time’.

Central defence ‘will be an area of focus’ for the summer with Liverpool ‘among those keeping their powder dry for the next market’ despite lacking depth in that position.

The Athletic‘s Ornstein adds: ‘Similar may apply to Mohamed Salah’s position. Despite recent uncertainty, the Egypt attacker is fully expected to finish the campaign at Anfield. It will be hoped his situation then settles down and that he sees out the rest of his agreement, which runs until June 2027. However, if problems remain, it is possible conversations will take place about parting ways early.’

Former Liverpool defender Stephane Henchoz reckons Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji could be a good option to strengthen at the heart of Slot’s defence if they miss out on Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

Henchoz told Hajper: “When Real Madrid come in for you, it’s hard to turn down. That will be the same for Marc Guehi. It’s quite normal; they’re probably one of the best clubs, if not the best club, in history, the name, the shirt, everything.

“Sometimes players have to think, ‘What’s the best decision for me? What is the context? What’s the style of play?’

“Okay, the name Real Madrid is one thing. Liverpool is also a great club, and I think you want to play in the Premier League. For me, the Spanish league is good, and okay, you play the Champions League with Real.

“But if you leave Crystal Palace, coming to Liverpool is the right choice, you can still go to Real, Barcelona or Bayern Munich after.

“At this stage of his career, leaving Crystal Palace for Liverpool is definitely a great option.”

Henchoz continued: “Liverpool did want to add one more centre-back. They couldn’t sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, it didn’t work.

“But I thought it was a bit strange that they didn’t maybe have a plan B or C and still be able to sign one more player.

“Manuel Akanji would be an interesting option for Liverpool. He has proven his ability in the Premier League with Manchester City, despite a slightly difficult last season due to injury.

“He is 30, which is not old for a centre-back, and he has a good injury record. I have watched him playing for Inter Milan and the Swiss national team since he left City, and he still has the necessary attributes.

“He possesses everything you want in a centre-back: pace, power, intelligence, good reading of the game, and comfort in possession.

“Crucially, he knows the Premier League, which is a big advantage for a January transfer. When signing a player in the winter window, you need someone who can fit in and perform immediately. Akanji meets those needs.

“Therefore, if Liverpool cannot secure their first-choice target, Akanji would definitely be an interesting alternative.”