The Athletic’s David Ornstein has commented on whether Liverpool could make another attempt to sign Real Sociedad and Spain star Martin Zubimendi.

The 2024 summer transfer window was frustrating for Liverpool as they missed out on top target Zubimendi.

The Reds made it their priority to sign a new No. 6 and Zubimendi was identified as their preferred target after he impressed for Real Sociedad and Spain last season.

Arsenal were initially considered his most likely next destination, but they decided to sign Mikel Merino as a cheaper alternative.

This gave Liverpool a free run at signing Zubimendi. They were willing to activate his £51m release clause to sign him and it was reported that he was in favour of the transfer, but he performed a dramatic last-minute U-turn as he decided to stick with his boyhood club for one reason.

Liverpool opted against signing an alternative. Instead, they spent around £12.5m to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus and agreed on a deal to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will join the club in 2025.

Without Zubimendi, head coach Arne Slot has used Ryan Gravenberch in the No.6 role and the Netherlands international has been superb in recent games.

However, Ornstein has commented on Liverpool’s chances of revisiting the Zubimendi deal as they did with Virgil van Dijk when they signed him from Southampton for £75m in 2018.

“They targeted Martin Zubimendi and got far in the deal, but ultimately he decided to stay at Real Sociedad,” Ornstein said on The Athletic FC podcast.

“But no panic, don’t suddenly knee-jerk to an alternative that might not be quite right for you. Perhaps, go with your internal, existing options until the right opportunity arises.”

He added: “Maybe that will be Zubimendi in the future in the way that Virgil van Dijk was after they missed out on him when he was at Southampton one summer and then they signed him in January or maybe it’ll be someone else entirely, or nobody at all as Ryan Gravenberch takes to the role with aplomb. Let’s see.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has lauded Liverpool for signing Mamardashvili, as he will be a “fantastic replacement” for Alisson.

“Liverpool have signed a super player with the capture of Georgian international Giorgi Mamardashvili,” Romano said.

“I think it’s quite an underrated transfer because he will be a very important player for the club in the future. Of course, Liverpool have Alisson, who has been a brilliant goalkeeper for the club, and this is a signing from Liverpool with one eye on the future.

“Giorgi Mamardashvili will be a fantastic replacement when the time is right. In my opinion, Giorgi Mamardashvili is worth a lot more than the €30.00m + add-ons that Liverpool are going to pay for the player. He is a player that will be worth double that fee in the future.”