Respected journalist David Ornstein has named two Liverpool players facing an exit heading in the summer with FSG looking at a £40m replacement.

Liverpool have surpassed expectations during Arne Slot’s debut season at Anfield as they are on the brink of winning the Premier League title.

The Reds are in this position despite only making one signing this season and they are expected to be busy this summer to solidify their position atop the Premier League.

Signings are likely in several positions with upgrades required in attacking positions, while a new left-back is also needed.

Slot has got more out of the majority of Liverpool’s squad than former boss Jurgen Klopp, but left-back Andy Robertson has declined as he nears the end of his career.

Robertson was consistently one of the best left-backs in the Premier League under Klopp, but he is currently one of Liverpool’s weak links and they are linked with several potential replacements.

£40m-rated Milos Kerkez is among the standout full-backs in Europe and a recent report claimed Liverpool are ‘closing in’ on the AFC Bournemouth star.

Were Liverpool to sign Kerkez, he would almost certainly become Slot’s new preferred left-back and it remains to be seen how his arrival would impact Robertson and/or Kostas Tsimikas.

Ornstein suspects Robertson or Tsimikas “would require” to leave for Liverpool to sign Kerkez this summer.

“Milos Kerkez, for example [is a transfer target], at Bournemouth,” Ornstein said on NBC Sports.

“But that would require one of Robertson or Tsimikas to depart.”

Earlier this month, Ornstein revealed Liverpool are also “in the mix” to sign Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen.

“It’s going to be a really busy summer with recruitment,” Ornstein said.

“I think they’re in the mix for Dean Huijsen at Bournemouth, the centre-half, Milos Kerkez, the left-back at Bournemouth. Perhaps a striker with Darwin Nunez expected to leave as well.”

He added: “The uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konate who’s going into the last 12 months of his contract, with no breakthrough on those terms.

“What’s going to happen with Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez, even Luis Diaz, is approaching the final two years of his contract, so there’s a lot to sort out.”

Ornstein continued: “It’s a different situation with Trent Alexander-Arnold. The expectation is that he will leave for Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of the season.

“Perhaps some criticism for Liverpool, for FSG on that front, for leaving it late on a younger player who has come through the system here at Anfield.”