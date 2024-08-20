A report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed a potential Liverpool transfer is his ‘one to watch’ this week with ‘internal discussions’ ongoing.

Liverpool are the only Premier League club yet to make a signing during this summer’s transfer window.

The Premier League giants have been active in the transfer market as they have pushed to sign a new No.6. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi was identified as their top target but the Spain international opted to reject a move to Anfield for one clear reason.

Since this transfer blow, it’s emerged that Liverpool are unlikely to sign an alternative to Zubimendi this month, but they are reportedly planning to make an ‘A-list’ in signing in January.

While Liverpool will not be signing a new midfielder this month, they are considering other signings and a report from Ornstein claims Crystal Palace star Guehi is ‘one to watch’ as they are scouring the market for a new centre-back.

The England international is Newcastle’s top summer target. The Magpies have already had four bids rejected for the 24-year-old as Crystal Palace are holding out for around £65m.

Ornstein claims Newcastle ‘seem to be at their limit’, while Liverpool are mentioned as another potential suitor as ‘internal discussions have been had over defensive options since Joel Matip left’.

‘The Tyneside club are now exploring other options in case the Guehi pursuit does not materialise. There is also interest from Fulham in Guehi’s centre-back partner Joachim Andersen, but that does not appear to have developed since The Athletic last reported on it. ‘There appears to be an impasse in the Guehi and Anderson situations. ‘Guehi is appreciated by other sides in the Premier League, including Liverpool. They are looking at centre-back options in case both Joe Gomez and Sepp van den Berg leave. They also know Virgil van Dijk has entered the last 12 months of his contract and there has been no fresh news about a renewal. ‘As it stands, though, Newcastle are the only suitor to enter meaningful talks. That makes Guehi the one to watch this week, especially considering the transfer deadline looms large and there is a need for a resolution one way or another.’

A report from Caught Offside meanwhile claims Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio is a potential alternative and Liverpool are ‘considering a late swoop’.