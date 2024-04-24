Arne Slot is now the 'preferred candidate' to take over at Liverpool.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has claimed that Liverpool have now ‘opened negotiations’ with Feyenoord to make Arne Slot their new manager.

Liverpool are on the lookout for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Liverpool have decided on their ‘preferred choice’

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim have both been the bookmakers’ favourite for the job at Liverpool but now the Reds have their sights on another manager.

After Ornstein insisted a deal for Amorim was now “unlikely” earlier this week, reports emerged on Tuesday that Feyenoord’s slot was now a serious candidate to succeed Klopp at Liverpool.

Further reports on Wednesday morning from Fabrizio Romano had indicated that talks with Slot himself were “very positive” and that the Dutchman was “keen” on the job at Liverpool.

Romano wrote on X: “Initial contacts between Arne Slot and Liverpool, very positive. New contact to follow soon with Slot keen on #LFC job. Understand there’s NO release clause included into his contract; Feyenoord would request compensation fee as they did with Tottenham one year ago.”

And now Ornstein has confirmed that Liverpool have ‘opened negotiations’ with Eredivisie side Feyenoord after making slot their ‘preferred choice to succeed Jurgen Klopp when the manager leaves this summer’.

Ornstein adds:

‘That approach is sure to be maintained as Liverpool enter negotiations with the 2023 Eredivisie champions and their highly-regarded CEO Dennis te Kloese. ‘They are also in contact with Slot, who is enthusiastic about the possibility of moving to Merseyside. ‘Liverpool are conducting a thorough process and will continue to assess other candidates, although Slot is the focus of their attention at present having emerged as the leading contender to succeed Klopp.’

Another reliable journalist, Paul Joyce, backed up Ornstein’s claims on X: ‘Liverpool have now opened negotiations with Feyenoord over Arne Slot.’

Liverpool could have to pay €15m to land Slot and his staff

While former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs also confirmed the news and revealed the potential €15m (£13m) Liverpool could have to pay to land Slot.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Liverpool now in talks with Feyenoord as expected. Dennis te Kloese leading things from the Feyenoord side. Slot can now be termed the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp. €10m+ compensation, close to €15m if multiple backroom staff go with Slot, should a deal be agreed.”

