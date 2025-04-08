The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed a new contract update on key Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool are enjoying a great season as they are well-placed to win their 20th Premier League title, sitting eleven points clear of second-placed Arsenal with seven games remaining.

The Reds were expected to decline following Jurgen Klopp’s exit, but Arne Slot has got the best out of his talented squad in a successful debut season.

Slot has also done an admirable job of shutting down exit speculation regarding Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are in the final few months of their contract.

Each player has been heavily linked with an exit in recent months, but Alexander-Arnold has always been the most likely to depart amid interest from Real Madrid.

Last month, it emerged that the right-back has ‘agreed’ to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, while it remains to be seen what will happen with Salah and Van Dijk.

Following Liverpool’s 3-2 loss to Fulham on Sunday, Van Dijk gave supporters a lift by confirming there has been contract “progress”.

“There is progress, yeah,” Van Dijk revealed.

When asked whether the “progress” will see him remaining at the club, he replied: “I don’t know, we’ll see,” before reaffirming the importance of finishing the season strongly.

“I love the club, I love the fans and today they were there for us again and we wanted to reward them, but I want them to be there again on Sunday and make the stadium an amazing venue, like always, for us.”

Now, respected journalist Ornstein claims it’s a matter of “when rather than if” Salah and Van Dijk pen contract extensions.

“The talks, the negotiations have been positive and cordial,” Ornstein said on NBC Sports.

“It’s the same situation with Mohamed Salah. Liverpool have been confident throughout that they will retain his services.

“Like I said with Van Dijk, it’s more a case of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ that is going to happen now, and that will be really good news for them.”

Before Ornstein’s update, former Liverpool and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole explained why he thinks each of Liverpool’s key stars “will leave” this summer.

“The Liverpool board running down the contracts of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah is a risky strategy, but we’re not aware of the full picture,” Cole said.

“We don’t know if Liverpool can afford to keep all three players and give them new contracts, especially with the constraints of Financial Fair Play, but I do feel that all three will leave at the end of the season.

“We don’t know why the board have done this – maybe it’s because they needed to rebuild financially – but it’s difficult to criticise them as we don’t know what they were trying to achieve.

“I would say that it’s a massive blow for Liverpool, but it’s also a massive opportunity for them to go out and buy three new young players. This is a great opportunity for their recruitment team to go and find the next Salah, Van Dijk and Trent.”