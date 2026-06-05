According to reports, Bayern Munich have made a ‘surprise move’ for Liverpool star Rio Ngumoha and even reached an ‘agreement’ last week.

The 17-year-old, who previously had a spell at Chelsea, enjoyed a breakout campaign for Liverpool during the 2025/26 season.

He only made 19 Premier League appearances, but he was often Liverpool’s most dangerous attacker and deserved to be given more opportunities by former head coach Arne Slot.

Therefore, the teenager may benefit more than most from the appointment of new Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola, who is set to re-implement an exciting style of play at Anfield.

However, it has now emerged that Ngumoha could join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this summer.

READ: Dowman, Ngumoha PFA nominations criminal ahead of Bournemouth, Newcastle and West Ham stars

The Bundesliga champions are in the market for a new winger to provide competition for Luis Diaz, and they have already missed out on FC Barcelona newbie Anthony Gordon.

Now, respected reporter David Ornstein has revealed to The Athletic that Bayern Munich have made a ‘surprise move’ for the Liverpool forward, though Anfield chiefs are keen for him to stay.

Ornstein explained:

‘The German champions have been considering multiple candidates to bolster their attack and Ngumoha is their main target for the left side. ‘Ngumoha, 17, is aware of Bayern’s strong interest and intentions — driven by head coach Vincent Kompany and the board — although they are yet to contact Liverpool. The Anfield club insist Ngumoha is not for sale and they plan to enhance their options in his area of the pitch, rather than diminish them.’

READ MORE: Liverpool: ‘Arrogant’ Slot aimed ‘personal digs’ at Florian Wirtz – ‘Did you win the Premier League?’

Bayern Munich and Rio Ngumoha had a ‘full verbal agreement’

In a subsequent update, German reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Ngumoha struck a ‘full verbal agreement’ with Bayern Munich, but his proposed move to the German side has now ‘collapsed’.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE DETAILS | Rio Ngumoha was the secret candidate FC Bayern had been negotiating with for weeks. Bayern had reached a full verbal agreement with Ngumoha and his camp on Tuesday, 26 May. #LFC

‘Absolute priority as a backup to Luis Díaz alongside the pursuit of Anthony Gordon. However, the deal collapsed yesterday, Thursday, for the time being. It remains to be seen whether club-to-club agreements can be reached for Brown/Saibari.

‘Vincent Kompany approved the Ngumoha deal after personal talks with the 17 y/o Liverpool gem.’

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