Liverpool could turn their attention to a winger to play as their new No.9 next season as David Ornstein opened up on the “slim pickings” the Reds have to choose from to replace Darwin Nunez.

Sporting director Richard Hughes is working to bolster Arne Slot’s squad after the Dutchman won the Premier League title at his first opportunity, but did so with a thin squad having made just one addition this season, Federico Chiesa, who has played just 41 minutes in the top flight this term.

Slot’s been boosted by both Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah signing contract extensions, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is departing for Real Madrid, making a new right-back a priority for the Reds.

They’re reportedly in advanced talks to land Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, with a favourite of Slot’s from his time as Feyenoord boss said to be an alternative option.

But they’ve been a dealt significant blow in the race to sign Florian Wirtz after the Germany international’s ‘likely’ move was revealed after reports detailing Liverpool’s interest, while Real Madrid have done them again by stealing in to secure the signing of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

Hughes is also scouring the market for a new striker as Darwin Nunez looks set to leave the club this summer, with Napoli emerging as his potential landing spot.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is thought to be Slot’s dream target, though the Sweden international’s price tag of £150m is surely beyond their reach and the Magpies qualifying for the Champions League will likely convince him to stay at St James’ Park for at least one more season.

They’ve also been linked with Liam Delap, who’s now available for just £30m as Ipswich’s relegation triggered his release clause, but Chelsea and Manchester United are thought to be leading the race for the 22-year-old.

READ MORE: Delap prefers Chelsea over Man Utd or the other way around as United aim to buck 60-year trend

The Athletic’s Ornstein also name checked Huge Eikitike, after the Frankfurt striker’s impressive haul of 22 goals and 11 assists in his debut season for the Bundesliga side following his £15m summer move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ornstein said: “And we’re talking about the likes of Liam Delap. So he is wanted by Manchester United, by Chelsea and various others. Hugo Ekitike, that will be a really expensive deal, of course, from Frankfurt and a young player with such talent.”

The journalist claimed Liverpool may instead have to look to sign “a winger of a nine and a half” as it’s “slim pickings” besides.

He said: “And beyond that is pretty slim pickings. So I’m not sure that the clubs that need that position are necessarily going to fill it with the players that they want. And therefore they might have to start to look towards maybe a winger or nine and a half, as they’re starting to call it.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Man Utd pipped by Liverpool in ranking of PL clubs by potential ‘pure profit’ this summer

👉 Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar among top 20 footballers out of contract this summer

👉 Neville slams Real Madrid over Alexander-Arnold ‘p*ss-take’ after ‘insulting’ Liverpool offer

Former Liverpool forward Dean Saunders has urged the Reds to consider a move for PSG’s Ousmane Dembele in the search for a consistent goalscorer.

“Liverpool need to find a striker this summer who works as hard as Darwin Nunez but scores significantly more goals,” the Welshman said.

“The striker of this hard-working Liverpool side is the first line of defense that chases down center-backs and goalkeepers, and they need to sign someone who is happy to put that kind of work in.

“They need a striker who can find the net, but his attitude must be top drawer. Liverpool won’t carry anyone out of possession, the whole team works too hard for that.

“You look at other teams such as Man United, who have struggled this year, but they carry a few players which disrupts the whole team and leads to inconsistent results.

“I would like to see them sign Ousmane Dembele, he is as hard working as any striker I have watched this season, and he certainly knows where the net is.

“He was brilliant against Liverpool in the Champions League, so I’m surprised there haven’t been more rumours of this move.

“Dembele is a class act and PSG don’t play too dissimilarly to Liverpool, so I think he would be a great fit.”