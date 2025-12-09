Respected journalist David Ornstein has revealed what Liverpool “want” to happen with Mohamed Salah, while they are clear about Arne Slot’s future.

Liverpool’s crisis has become worse in recent days as Salah has hit out at the club and head coach Arne Slot.

Salah has spat his dummy out as he’s felt targeted by key figures at Liverpool, with the forward named among the substitutes in his side’s last three Premier League games.

He had a rare interview after Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Liverpool, during which he claimed he had no relationship with Slot and that he feels he has been “thrown under the bus”.

In response, Liverpool have decided to leave Salah out of their squad for Tuesday’s Champions League group match against Inter Milan and it remains to be seen whether he will feature against Brighton at the weekend.

Before Tuesday’s game, Salah has childishly shown himself training alone, which is an unnecessary distraction for Liverpool as they look to return to winning ways.

Liverpool have lost nine of their previous 15 matches in all competitions, but they have picked up five points from their last three games against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds United.

Now, Ornstein has insisted that the Reds hierarchy are “100% behind Slot”, while they “want” Salah to see out his contract until 2027.

“Liverpool are 100% behind him [Arne Slot],” Ornstein told NBC Sports.

“There is no doubt in their mind at this point in time over his future. They are backing him to improve the form and continue the success we saw last season wholeheartedly for the time being.

“It’s not to say they don’t believe in Mo Salah either. I think there is some belief that they can resolve this situation.

“The word I’m getting from around Anfield is that they want him [Salah] to stay until the end of that [deal in 2027] and they are fully committed to him.”

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has explained why he thinks Salah will play for the Reds again.

“I wouldn’t be so sure that Mohamed Salah has played his last game for Liverpool,” Johnson said.

“The club will do what they can to keep him around and he seems like a decent professional, so I can’t imagine that the relationship between him and the club would break down that quickly.

“My guess would be that Salah will play for Liverpool again. Him and the club will try and work things out together, although how that exactly pans out is difficult to predict.

“No player is bigger than the club – it doesn’t matter who you are – so anyone talking outside of the dressing room needs to be respectful of everyone involved.

“I don’t think he should be talking about his relationship with people like Arne Slot like that, because that can rub off wrongly to other players. You want your more experienced players like Salah to set a better example than that.

“Time will tell what happens and we’ll see what happens in the next few weeks or months, but my guess is that Salah hasn’t played his last game for Liverpool.”