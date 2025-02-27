David Ornstein has revealed the ‘consensus around the industry’ regarding Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk are among the three best footballers due to be out of contract in 2025 as they have entered the final few months of their current deals.

The key Liverpool trio have not had their heads turned as they have been vital performers for Arne Slot’s side as they have marched clear at the top of the Premier League.

Despite this, it remains to be seen whether the three players will commit their futures to Liverpool amid interest from clubs across Europe and Saudi Arabia.

On Thursday afternoon, Liverpool expert James Pearce revealed he’s “confident” Salah and Van Dijk will pen extensions.

“I’m still confident that Van Dijk will stay put. I think he’s been by far and away the best centre-half in European football this season,” Pearce said.

He added: “The biggest question mark is around Alexander-Arnold. Those close to him say there hasn’t been a final decision yet but if you speak to people in Spain Madrid are very confident he will end up there come the summer.”

Now, The Athletic’s Ornstein has revealed Alexander-Arnold’s “situation is different” for two reasons.

“Talks continue and there has long been optimism around Anfield in regard to Salah and Van Dijk,” Ornstein said in a Q&A for The Athletic.

“I’m not aware of agreements being reached but both players seem keen to stay and are playing out of their skin, plus as far as we know Liverpool absolutely want to keep both.

“As they do Alexander-Arnold, but we all know his situation is different – he is younger and has Real Madrid knocking at his door.

“The consensus around the industry is that maybe Salah and Van Dijk will renew, while perhaps Alexander-Arnold will go. But nothing appears to be set in stone yet.”

Ornstein also praised their “incredible professionalism” and commented on “one thing” that’s “certain”.

“Let’s take a moment to praise all three for their incredible professionalism in the circumstances and I actually thought last night Alexander-Arnold was sensational. None of them are downing tools!” he continued.

“The current hierarchy have inherited an unenviable situation and, whether they like it or not, it’s now their predicament to solve. Fairly or not and to varying degrees, many will form judgements based on the outcomes.

“But one thing is for certain; Liverpool are flying on the pitch, remain on course for multiple trophies, they look well set for the future and this matter is not affecting results.”