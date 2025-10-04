Respected reporter David Ornstein has provided a clear update on Ibrahima Konate’s future at Liverpool ahead of his contract expiry in 2026.

Konate is the most valuable footballer who could become a free agent in 2026, as he is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool.

Therefore, the Reds face a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation as the centre-back is attracting interest from Real Madrid, though he may not be as big of a loss as the England international.

This is because Konate‘s form has dipped at the start of this campaign, with head coach Arne Slot admitting that he is “one” of his struggling players.

“If you are losing a game of football, it doesn’t help if you lose the ball a few times very easily,” Slot said during a press conference on Friday.

“Ibou has been one of them, but definitely not the only one. Against Galatasaray, apart from the penalty, maybe they got three or four other moments, all from us losing simple balls without any pressure, which happened to him once in the Palace game and once against Galatasaray.

“If you lose there is so much focus on that moment and, all of a sudden, 90 minutes have been very poor. That’s not the way I analyse a game when I watch it back. I see what we did well and what we did wrong.

“In the last two games, it has been obvious and clear we have made a few errors, not only him, but also others we are not used to. If you do things that people are not used to then normally the manager gets criticised.”

Still, Liverpool would obviously prefer to keep Konate as they want to have quality options in multiple positions ahead of Marc Guehi’s possible arrival next year.

Ornstein has confirmed that “nothing is close” regarding a new contract, but he has shut down two claims on the centre-back with one thing to “sort out”.

“There has been reports Konate has rejected a new contract,” Ornstein told NBC Sports.

“I don’t think it’s so much a rejection, maybe more of a stalemate or a lack of an agreement basically.

“I’m told talks are active and ongoing, but nothing is close just yet.

“Suggestions he’s on £70,000 per week, I’m told it is more than double that.

“So, he would want a really good contract, deservedly, you could say, going into the bracket of earners, but that’s something they need to sort out.”